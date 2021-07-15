Report: Brady Led Bucs to Super Bowl With Fully Torn MCL

Sports Illustrated home
Report: Tom Brady Led Bucs to Super Bowl Win With Fully Torn MCL

Tom Brady's knee injury was more serious than initially reported. 

According to Tampa Bay Times' Rick Stroud, the quarterback suffered a partially torn medial collateral ligament in his left knee during his final season with the Patriots. But, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport later reported that Brady's MCL was actually fully torn, requiring surgery after leading Tampa Bay to a Super Bowl LV win.

During the 11–5 regular season with the Bucs, Brady recorded 4,633 yards passing with 40 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in the franchise's march to a championship. 

Magnificent Seventh: How Brady’s Bucs Became Super Bowl Champions

Just days after the Super Bowl, news broke that Brady would have a minor surgical procedure on his knee, and head coach Bruce Arians reportedly described the surgery as a "clean up." According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero at that time, Brady played most of the season with some discomfort in the knee. 

Brady reportedly underwent surgery in late February after winning his seventh Super Bowl ring and fifth Super Bowl MVP. It was confirmed in February by Rapoport that the injury did not occur during the celebratory boat parade, when Brady launched the Lombardi Trophy to another boat into Cameron Brate's arms or while the 43-year-old quarterback appeared to need some help getting back onto land.

Per the Tampa Bay Times, Brady declined to give specific details about his knee surgery Thursday, only saying it was "pretty serious." The quarterback had previously torn his anterior cruciate ligament in the same knee back in Week 1 of the 2008 campaign.

