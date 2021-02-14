Lombardi Trophy Designer's Daughter Wants Apology From Brady

While Tom Brady might've made the best pass of his career when he launched the Lombardi Trophy to another boat into Cameron Brate's arms, there was at least one person who was not impressed.

Lorraine Grohs, who said that her father Greg Grohs was the master silversmith at Tiffany & Co. from 1967 to 1994 and designed the first Vince Lombardi Trophy, called for Brady to apologize for his behavior while speaking with Leslie DelasBour of Fox 4 in Southwest Florida.

"It just upset me that this trophy was disgraced and disrespected by being thrown as if it was a real football," said Grohs said. "I have a big history of this trophy being made by my father, and it's such an honor, and I know all the craftsmen that made it when my dad was there also at Tiffany's. And it takes a lot of hard work."

Brady's throw went viral during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' boat parade in honor of winning Super Bowl LV.

According to Grohs, the event caused enough stress to affect her ability to sleep because of how her father's hard work was taken lightly.

"I've seen this trophy being made at the factory at Tiffany's and it's a beautiful trophy," Grohs said. "My father had to chisel the seams, he had to chisel the seams by hand. There is a newspaper article that shows him working on that trophy. The ball is hand-formed and the base is as well."

She's normally not a football fan, but added that she watches the Super Bowl just to see the players, coaches and owners lift the league's biggest prize with pride. Grohs said she wants an apology from the seven-time Super Bowl winner.

"I personally would like an apology, not just to me and my family and the other silversmiths but to the fans, all the football fans, the other team players."