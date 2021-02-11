Brate: 'I Would've Had to Retire' If I Dropped Brady's Trophy Toss

SI.com
NFL
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search
Do Brady and Gronk Deserve Title as Best Duo In NFL History?
Do Brady and Gronk Deserve Title as Best Duo In NFL History?

Cameron Brate Jokes If He Had Missed Tom Brady's Trophy Toss: 'I Think I Would've Had to Retire'

Author:
Publish date:

The Buccaneers celebrated their Super Bowl LV victory with a boat parade on Wednesday, and Tom Brady enjoyed delivering another high-stakes pass.

As the team made its way down the Hillsborough River, Brady, who was on his own $2 million boat, wanted to share the Lombardi Trophy with a group of teammates on another vessel floating nearby.

As Brady steadied himself on the end of his boat, fans and likely the Lombardi Trophy handlers nervously awaited the toss.

The Super Bowl MVP chucked the hardware across the river, and it safely landed in the arms of Cameron Brate. The tight end later joked it was the biggest catch of his career.

"If I had dropped that? I think I would've had to retire," Brate told the Tampa Bay Times. "That was amazing. He pointed it at me. We talked about it earlier. It was a great throw. I mean, what do you expect from Tom Brady? A great throw."

Brady has no shortage of Lombardi trophies at his disposal after winning his seventh Super Bowl, so I guess he can be a little loose with the shiny prize.

More From All Bucs:

YOU MAY LIKE

bradley-beal-washington-wizards
Play
NBA

Beal’s Agent Says Wizards Star Not on Trade Market

One of the most intriguing names ahead of the trade deadline appears to be staying in Washington.

Rams Cam Akers
Play
Fantasy

Michael Fabiano's 2021 Fantasy Man-Crush List

Michael Fabiano is celebrating Valentine's Day by shooting Cupid's arrows at these soon-to-be fantasy studs for the 2021 season.

Tuanzebe-Manchester-United
Play
Soccer

English Soccer Leaders Demand Social Media Titans Act vs. Racist Abuse

There has been growing outrage that players from the Premier League to the Women’s Super League have been targeted with abuse.

Robert-Lewandowski-Bayern-Munich-Bundesliga-Challengers
Play
Soccer

How to Watch the FIFA Club World Cup Final

Bayern Munich and Tigres UANL meet in Qatar for the right to lift the Club World Cup trophy.

Tom Brady, Ryan Griffin and Cameron Brate celebrate
Play
NFL

Brate: 'I Would've Had to Retire' If I Dropped Brady's Trophy Toss

The most crucial catch of Cameron Brate's career came at the Buccaneers' Super Bowl parade.

Buccaneers linebacker Devin White using the sideline phone during Super Bowl LV
Play
Extra Mustard

Devin White Takes Horseback Victory Lap After Bucs’ Parade

Country dude Devin White saddled up at Raymond James Stadium and trotted around the field.

karl-anthony-towns-mother-passes-away
Play
NBA

KAT Says He Feels Guilty for Receiving COVID-19 Treatment

Karl-Anthony Towns returned to the court on Wednesday night after missing nearly a month following his diagnosis.

tom-brady-lombardi-trophy
Play
NFL

Brady Completes Lombardi Trophy Pass at Bucs' Boat Parade

Brady's most clutch throw of the week actually came during the Bucs' championship parade on Wednesday.