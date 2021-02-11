Brate: 'I Would've Had to Retire' If I Dropped Brady's Trophy Toss

Cameron Brate Jokes If He Had Missed Tom Brady's Trophy Toss: 'I Think I Would've Had to Retire'

The Buccaneers celebrated their Super Bowl LV victory with a boat parade on Wednesday, and Tom Brady enjoyed delivering another high-stakes pass.

As the team made its way down the Hillsborough River, Brady, who was on his own $2 million boat, wanted to share the Lombardi Trophy with a group of teammates on another vessel floating nearby.

As Brady steadied himself on the end of his boat, fans and likely the Lombardi Trophy handlers nervously awaited the toss.

The Super Bowl MVP chucked the hardware across the river, and it safely landed in the arms of Cameron Brate. The tight end later joked it was the biggest catch of his career.

"If I had dropped that? I think I would've had to retire," Brate told the Tampa Bay Times. "That was amazing. He pointed it at me. We talked about it earlier. It was a great throw. I mean, what do you expect from Tom Brady? A great throw."

Brady has no shortage of Lombardi trophies at his disposal after winning his seventh Super Bowl, so I guess he can be a little loose with the shiny prize.

