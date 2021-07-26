Report: Texans Willing to Trade Watson, Looking for Combination of High Draft Picks

The Texans are willing to trade Deshaun Watson and have been listening to trade offers "for some time," per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport.

The Texans are looking for at least three first-round picks for Watson, per the report.

ESPN confirmed the report and added that Houston is looking for a combination of five high draft picks and starting-caliber players. The Texans don't feel like they've received a "serious offer," per ESPN's Sarah Barshop.

Watson requested a trade from the team back in January, and just two months later the first of 23 lawsuits were filed against him that alleged sexual assault and inappropriate behavior.

Although he is not facing criminal charges, he could still be punished by the NFL for the civil lawsuits and possibly face suspension. Up until now, there was no indication that the Texans were willing to part with Watson.

Watson reported to training camp Sunday, as first reported by NFL Network, in order to avoid a $50,000 daily fine, ESPN later confirmed. However, his stance on a trade has not wavered and he reiterated his request when he showed up to camp.

The Texans quarterback would also have to waive his no-trade clause in order to be dealt to another team.

More NFL Coverage: