Unchecked: Lamar Jackson and Other Quarterbacks Can Lead Through Vaccines
I keep hearing athletes say the decision of whether to get vaccinated is a personal one. And while at the absolute simplest level that is true, for quarterbacks in the NFL like Lamar Jackson and Kirk Cousins, it may be fair to say it is a decision about leadership as well.

Not simply for the public health example they can set given vaccines work and we’re still in the midst of a global pandemic that is currently being fueled by the unvaccinated, but from a football perspective as well.

Recent reports indicate 85% of NFL players have received at least one dose of the vaccine. We’ve always viewed the QB as a leader for the rest of the squad, so I don’t think it is out of bounds to wonder how some in the locker room may feel if their signal caller is not a part of that overall number.

Especially given the NFL’s new policies where the decision to remain unvaccinated could put one’s accessibility and availability for the team into question far more than for those who are. In addition, the NFL has already threatened forfeits for games that can’t be rescheduled due to outbreaks, so the win/loss record and paychecks could also be affected. Let’s just say one of the consequences of the previously mentioned personal decision is not being the most reliable teammate.

I honestly don’t want to shame anyone. And I hope Jackson, who has now had Covid twice, is feeling better and has a great season.

I also hope when he and others say they are going to learn more, they actually do. Because personal choices can also impact others.

