Report: Michael Thomas Joins Saints for Preseason Opener

Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGWhat's on TVSWIMSUITSUBSCRIBE
Search

Report: Saints' Michael Thomas Joins Team for Preseason Opener

Author:
Publish date:

Despite offseason tensions, Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas will be on the sideline when New Orleans faces the Ravens Saturday evening in Baltimore, according to NOLA.com

Thomas, 28, is still recovering from an ankle injury he suffered in June. Thomas' surgery delay led to strained relations and trade rumors. But Saints coach Sean Payton and Thomas talked through the tension this week and will not be parting ways, according to Yahoo Sports columnist Charles Robinson.

Payton and Thomas had agreed for the three-time Pro Bowler to have the surgery early in the offseason, but Thomas decided to postpone his surgery until June. According to ESPN, there was a lack of communication between both parties before Thomas went to Saints minicamp in June. Payton was upset by Thomas' decision.

"Obviously we would've liked that to happen earlier than later. And quite honestly, it should've," Payton told the media on July 28.

Sources in numerous reports earlier this week insinuated that Thomas was to blame for the surgery delay. Thomas then posted on Twitter, "They tried to damage your reputation," he said. "You saved theirs by not telling your side of the story.”

Thomas has not spoken on the reason for delaying surgery.

Payton and Thomas had positive talks when the two met on Wednesday and the team is not planning on trading him. 

"I think they both believe it’s not anything that has to go any further than what is already out there," Robinson wrote. "There was some frustration from both viewpoints and that was the point of the meeting."

Trading Thomas would not be the most ideal decision for New Orleans. According to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer, the Saints would save only $1.2 million off 2021 cap by offloading Thomas, dropping the receiver's number to $8.9 million. New Orleans would take on $22.7 million in dead cap in 2022. 

Thomas initially suffered the ankle injury in the final minutes of the Saints game against the Buccaneers in Week 1 last season. He returned for Week 9, was placed on the injured reserve list from Week 15 to Week 17, but returned in the playoffs. 

Thomas has not practiced with the team, as he is currently on the physically unable to perform list. Thomas' return to the field has not been set. 

More NFL Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

michael-thomas-mailbag-trades
NFL

Report: Michael Thomas Joins Saints for Preseason Opener

Despite offseason tensions, Thomas will be on the sideline when the Saints face the Ravens on Saturday.

Anne Frank appears in an official Everton tribute video.
Soccer

Picture of Anne Frank Appears in Everton Fan Tribute Video

A picture of Anne Frank was shown in an official Everton tribute video to honor fans who died during the pandemic.

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray
Play
Fantasy

2021 Fantasy Football Redraft Rankings: QB, RB, WR, TE, K & DST

Senior expert Michael Fabiano is full steam ahead in providing his redraft fantasy football rankings for the 2021 NFL season.

Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 242.
Soccer

Khabib Nurmagomedov Signs With Russian Soccer Club

Former UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov has reportedly joined third-tier Russian soccer club FC Legion Dynamo.

Christian Pulisic celebrating his goal for Chelsea.
Soccer

Christian Pulisic Scores in Chelsea's Season Opener

After converting a penalty in the UEFA Super Cup last week, the U.S. men's national team star scored in Chelsea's Premier League opener vs. Crystal Palace.

Manchester United celebrating a goal vs. Leeds.
Soccer

Fernandes Scores Three, Pogba Assists Four in Man United Win

Bruno Fernandes scored a hat trick, Paul Pogba recorded four assists and Jadon Sancho made his Manchester United debut in a 5-1 win over Leeds.

USMNT young talents Gio Reyna, Christian Pulisic and Joe Scally
Soccer

After Historic Last Season, What's Ahead for Americans Abroad in '21-22?

After a landmark season across some of the top clubs in Europe, a number of U.S. players are poised for big things once again, just as World Cup qualifying comes around.

A scene from AEW's Rampage
Wrestling

'Rampage' Premiere Delivers Fantastic Debut for AEW

AEW president and CEO Tony Khan shares his excitement following the premiere show of 'Rampage' Friday night.