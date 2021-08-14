Report: Michael Thomas Joins Saints for Preseason Opener

Despite offseason tensions, Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas will be on the sideline when New Orleans faces the Ravens Saturday evening in Baltimore, according to NOLA.com.

Thomas, 28, is still recovering from an ankle injury he suffered in June. Thomas' surgery delay led to strained relations and trade rumors. But Saints coach Sean Payton and Thomas talked through the tension this week and will not be parting ways, according to Yahoo Sports columnist Charles Robinson.

Payton and Thomas had agreed for the three-time Pro Bowler to have the surgery early in the offseason, but Thomas decided to postpone his surgery until June. According to ESPN, there was a lack of communication between both parties before Thomas went to Saints minicamp in June. Payton was upset by Thomas' decision.

"Obviously we would've liked that to happen earlier than later. And quite honestly, it should've," Payton told the media on July 28.

Sources in numerous reports earlier this week insinuated that Thomas was to blame for the surgery delay. Thomas then posted on Twitter, "They tried to damage your reputation," he said. "You saved theirs by not telling your side of the story.”

Thomas has not spoken on the reason for delaying surgery.

Payton and Thomas had positive talks when the two met on Wednesday and the team is not planning on trading him.

"I think they both believe it’s not anything that has to go any further than what is already out there," Robinson wrote. "There was some frustration from both viewpoints and that was the point of the meeting."

Trading Thomas would not be the most ideal decision for New Orleans. According to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer, the Saints would save only $1.2 million off 2021 cap by offloading Thomas, dropping the receiver's number to $8.9 million. New Orleans would take on $22.7 million in dead cap in 2022.

Thomas initially suffered the ankle injury in the final minutes of the Saints game against the Buccaneers in Week 1 last season. He returned for Week 9, was placed on the injured reserve list from Week 15 to Week 17, but returned in the playoffs.

Thomas has not practiced with the team, as he is currently on the physically unable to perform list. Thomas' return to the field has not been set.

