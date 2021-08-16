Falcons Become First NFL Team to Vaccinate All Players

The Falcons announced Monday that all of their players have been vaccinated against COVID-19—making them the first NFL team to reach 100% vaccination rate among players.

The news was first reported by WSB Atlanta, a local news station.

The only other sports team to announce that they've reached 100% vaccination rate is the Ole Miss football program on Aug. 8. Rebels head oach Lane Kiffin said all players and coaches had been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The Falcons are still in the midst of making roster cuts as the regular season gets closer and closer and just made two cuts to get below the 85-man limit on Monday. So, there are significantly more players on the current roster than the 55 who will suit up for the regular season-opener Sept. 12 against the Eagles.

The state of Georgia has fully vaccinated 41% of its population with 48% of residents having been administered at least one dose, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

