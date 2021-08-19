Dalton on Bears QB Competition: 'Right Now It's My Time'

Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Rookie quarterback Justin Fields excited the Bears faithful with a two-touchdown performance in his preseason debut on Sunday, but not everyone is ready to anoint him the starter just yet.

Andy Dalton addressed his competition with Fields for the starting spot on Tuesday, and he isn't ready to cede his place ahead of Week 1. Dalton said Fields has a bright future ahead, but as it pertains to 2021, Dalton noted "it's my time."

"[Fields] is going to have his time and he's going to have a great career," Dalton said. "But right now, it's my time, so my focus is being on being the best player I can be for this team."

Perhaps Dalton will be able to keep Fields on the sideline as the Bears face the Rams in Week 1, though it's hard to imagine Chicago sticking with the veteran QB throughout 2021. Dalton sports a middling 74–66–2 career record as a starter, and he's averaged fewer than seven yards per attempt in three of the last four seasons.

Fields joins the Bears after being selected with the No. 11 pick in the 2021 NFL draft. He logged 22 starts in two seasons at Ohio State, tallying 63 touchdowns while completing 64.8% of his pass attempts.

More NFL Coverage:

• How Cancer Helped Ron Rivera Find His Voice

• The Problems with the NFL's Deshaun Watson Investigation

• Installing the NFL's Trendiest Offense is Harder Than You Think