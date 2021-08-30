Report: NFL Adds Weekly Testing to COVID-19 Protocols

August 30, 2021
Report: NFL Adds Weekly Testing for Vaccinated Players to COVID-19 Protocols

NFL logo

The NFL and NFLPA have agreed to updated COVID-19 protocols for the 2021 season, according to the NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

The updated protocols include weekly testing for fully vaccinated players and staff, per Pelissero. Vaccinated players can reportedly opt in to taking a voluntary second test each week, while unvaccinated players will reportedly be required to undergo a COVID-19 test every day at the club facility. 

Unvaccinated players will not be required to wear masks at outdoor practices or walkthroughs, though masks will still be required indoors. All team medical staff, strength and conditioning coaches and equipment staff will be required to wear masks.

The NFL did not make any update to its COVID-19 close-contact protocols, per Pelissero. Fully vaccinated individuals will not be designated high-risk close contacts, and only unvaccinated players are at risk of missing games without a positive test.

Numerous notable players have been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list in recent days, including Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill and Colts quarterback Carson Wentz. 

Tom Brady's Forgotten Rookie Year
Predicting Every Game of the 2021 Season
How Derrick Henry Handles a Throwback Workload
 An Early Look at the 2022 NFL Quarterback Carousel

