Cam on Pats Release: 'Don't Feel Sorry for Me'

Shortly after reports surfaced that the Patriots were releasing Cam Newton, the veteran quarterback issued a statement thanking fans for their support.

"I really appreciate all the love and support during this time, but I must say...please don't feel sorry for me," Newton wrote in an Instagram post.

Newton struggled last season, his first with New England, as the franchise finished 7—9 and missed the playoffs. In 15 starts, Newton averaged a career-low 177.1 passing yards per game and finished the season with eight passing touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He also had 592 rushing yards and 12 rushing touchdowns.

The 32-year-old Newton spent the first nine seasons of his NFL career with the Panthers, making three Pro Bowl appearances and winning the MVP award in 2015, becoming just the second Black quarterback to do so.

In recent years, Newton has dealt with a number of injuries, including having minor arm and abdomen injuries in 2020 and a Lisfranc injury in his left foot that required surgery in 2019. That season, his last in Carolina, Newton missed 14 games. He also previously underwent surgery for a shoulder injury that caused him to miss the final two games of the 2018 season.

Following Newton's release, Mac Jones—the Patriots' No. 15 pick in the 2021 NFL draft—is expected to be the team's Week 1 starter.

