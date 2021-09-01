Dez Bryant Catches Ball from Alexander Zverev at U.S. Open

September 1, 2021
NFL WR Dez Bryant Catches Ball from Tennis Star Alexander Zverev at U.S. Open

Author:

Alexander Zverev, the No. 4 tennis player in the world and the Tokyo Olympics gold medalist, signed several tennis balls before throwing one into the crowd of spectators after winning his first round match at the 2021 U.S. Open.

The spectator who caught his pass was free agent wide receiver Dez Bryant. In true Bryant fashion, he caught the ball with ease.

Following the celebratory gesture, Zverev will look to win his first Grand Slam to add to his Olympic gold medal. The 24-year-old won his first-round match against Sam Querrey 6-4, 7-5, 6-2 on Tuesday. 

With the victory against Querrey, Zverev extended his winning streak to 12 matches. The German finished runner-up in the 2020 U.S. Open final. 

As for Bryant, the three-time Pro Bowler has yet to sign with a NFL team for the 2021 season. However, in July, Bryant tweeted that he "has faith" that he will land on a roster.

In his quest to land a spot, Bryant also posted workout videos showcasing the "grind" he has put in.

Until Bryant signs with a team, he can enjoy catching a signed tennis ball from Zverev.

