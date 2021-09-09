Report: Ravens Fear Torn ACL for RB Edwards, CB Peters

Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

The Ravens fear running back Gus Edwards and cornerback Marcus Peters suffered ACL tears during Thursday's practice, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Significant injuries to Edwards and Peters would mark the fourth major blow to Baltimore's roster in recent weeks. Starting running back J.K. Dobbins tore his ACL on Aug. 28, and backup Justice Hill suffered a torn Achilles one week later.

Edwards has been a critical piece in Baltimore's rushing attack over the last three seasons. He tallied six touchdowns in 2020 as he split carries with Dobbins, and he's scored 10 touchdowns as a professional since 2018. Peters recorded four interceptions in 2020 after totaling 27 in his first five seasons.

The Ravens have been the NFL's most prolific running team in recent years, with quarterback Lamar Jackson leading the way. Baltimore has reached the postseason in each of the last three years, though it has failed to reach the Super Bowl since 2012.

