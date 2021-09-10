September 10, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Unchecked: Tom Brady Is Even Bigger as a Buccaneer
Unchecked: Tom Brady Is Even Bigger as a Buccaneer

Tom Brady Is Even Bigger as a Buccaneer: Unchecked

Author:
Publish date:

We’re way past the point of asking whether Tom Brady leaving the Patriots was the right move for his career, because this guy is so great he’s got me wondering if he could be even bigger as a Buccaneer. 

Not only do I no longer think he’s in decline, but Tom seems to be getting better in his battle with time. Brady isn’t falling off a cliff, instead he’s atop Mount Rushmore with nowhere else to climb and may just carve out his face four times. 

With the likes of Peyton Manning and Drew Brees already retired, it’s absurd that not only has he outlasted his contemporaries, but he’s fresh off besting the next great QB in the Super Bowl and just put on a performance that makes me believe he’s got a chance to win MVP. He’s really given us no reason to believe he can’t play until he’s 50.

Of course circumstances have helped with that. Tampa’s D was integral to winning the trophy and he’s surrounded by the type of skill position players that were severely lacking at the end in New England. But as great as he was with the Pats...Bill Belichick, the system and the Patriot way were used by some to discredit his success. He alone is the man in Tampa. And his presence is clearly the reason for Gronk’s renaissance and Antonio Brown’s resurgence. 

Plus, with his personality on display he’s become more likable and feels like a larger celebrity. That wouldn’t mean anything without the performance to back it up, but at this point there’s no way I’m doubting him capturing ring number eight. 

Tom Brady is simply lapping the field when he should be out to pasture. He might as well be saying on your left to the rest of the NFL.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp
Soccer

Klopp, Nagelsmann Decry FIFA's Plan for Biennial World Cup

The two managers join the mounting opposition to FIFA's push for a World Cup every two years instead of four.

Why is Evander Holyfield back in the ring at 58 years old?
Play
Gambling

Triller Fight Club Legends II—Holyfield vs. Belfort: Where to Watch, Picks & Predictions

Boxing legend Evander Holyfield will face MMA star Vitor Belfort in an upcoming Triller Fight Club event

Jerome Boateng has been found guilty of domestic violence
Soccer

Jérôme Boateng Found Guilty of Domestic Violence

The former Bayern Munich and Germany standout and new Lyon signing must pay $2.1 million.

Antonio Brown during Super Bowl LV against the Chiefs.
Play
Fantasy

Week 1 Fantasy Football Rankings: Flex (RB/WR/TE)

Flex rankings for Week 1 to help you dominate the competition!

Bills Stefon Diggs
Play
Fantasy

Week 1 Fantasy Football Rankings: Wide Receivers

Wide receiver rankings for Week 1 to help you dominate the competition!

Why is Evander Holyfield back in the ring at 58 years old?
Play
Boxing

Boxing Keeps Sinking Lower and Lower

Get excited for a 58-year-old man with a battered brain taking head shots and a fighter weeks removed from a positive drug test defending his title.

ben-wallace-pistons-heat
NBA

‘I Started From the Bottom and Became a Winner’: Ben Wallace’s Journey Is Hall of Fame–Worthy

The former Pistons star will be the first undrafted player in modern NBA history to enter the Hall.

tony-romo
Play
Extra Mustard

Tony Romo on Early Broadcasting Days: ‘I Sounded Like the Teacher in Ferris Bueller’

He explains how changed his style to not be a boring announcer.