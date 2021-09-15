Report: Cowboys' Lawrence Out Indefinitely With Broken Foot

September 15, 2021
Publish date:

Report: DeMarcus Lawrence Out Indefinitely After Breaking Foot in Practice

Author:

Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence has suffered a broken foot, according to Joe Trahan of WFAA, a local Dallas news station

The news was confirmed by NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and ESPN's Todd Archer, who both added that Lawrence is out indefinitely after suffering the injury in practice. Lawrence was listed as "limited" in Wednesday's practice report with a foot injury before the news broke.

Per Rapoport, Lawrence broke the fifth metatarsal in his foot and will undergo surgery. Lawrence could return in November if all goes well, Rapoport added.

Lawrence, 29, will likely miss significant time and his absence will be a major blow to a Cowboys team that depends on his production. Lawrence led Dallas in sacks (6.5), tackles for loss (15) and forces fumbles (4) in 2020. 

He was named second-team All Pro in 2017 and was selected to both the 2017 and 2018 Pro Bowls. The Cowboys first task without their defensive leader will come Sunday against the Chargers at 4:15 EST. 

More NFL Coverage: 

