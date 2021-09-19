September 19, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Tua Tagovailoa Carted Off vs. Bills With Rib Injury, Questionable to Return

Author:

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was carted to the locker room in the first quarter of Miami's matchup with the Bills on Sunday.

Tagovailoa exited the contest after he was hit on a 4th-and-2 play by Buffalo defensive lineman A.J. Epenesa. Tagovailoa threw an incomplete pass before he was hit, and he attempted to walk to the sideline before trainers came to look at him.

The second-year quarterback was helped to the sideline by team trainers, but he was taken into the locker room by a cart. He was later ruled questionable to return with a rib injury. 

SI Recommends

The Dolphins enter Week 2 at 1–0 after defeating the Patriots 17-16 in Week 1. Tagovailoa threw for 202 yards and one touchdown in the victory.

More NFL Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

tua-tagovailoa-carted-off
NFL

Tua Carted Off With Rib Injury, Questionable to Return

Tagovailoa was carted to the locker room in the first quarter of the Dolphins' matchup with the Bills.

tua tagovailoa
Play
Fantasy

Week 2 Fantasy Football Gameday Injury Updates: Tua Carted Off

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was carted off the field with an apparent rib injury.

georgia-top-10
College Football

SI's Top 10: Georgia Stays In Top Spot

The Nittany Lions now have two high-quality wins, the Gators showed a lot even in defeat and Fresno State enters the Top 10.

Cristiano Ronaldo scores against West Ham.
Soccer

Ronaldo Goal Streak Continues for Man United

Cristiano Ronaldo scored his fourth goal in three games since returning to Manchester United in Sunday's 2-1 win over West Ham.

SI_StartSit_091421_RB
Play
Fantasy

Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 2: Running Backs

We are here to help if you can't decide on a RB2 or flex play in Week 2 of the 2021 NFL season

deandre-hopkins
Play
Fantasy

Week 2 Fantasy Football Rankings: Flex (RB/WR/TE)

DeAndre Hopkins was impressive as the Cardinals look improved on offense

Frank Gore
NFL

Frank Gore Training for Potential Boxing Match

According to NFL Network, a high-profile boxing match involving Gore is in the works.

nfl-dfs-joe-mixon-bengals
Play
Fantasy

Week 2 Fantasy Football Rankings: Running Backs

Joe Mixon climbs higher and into the top 10 after an impressive start to the 2021 NFL season