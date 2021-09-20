Listen to Broadcaster Who Thinks Vikings Made Field Goal

September 20, 2021
Broadcaster Thinks Vikings Win Game Despite Missed Field Goal in Hilarious Radio Call

Author:

The Vikings have been haunted by missed field goals throughout the team's existence, but one broadcaster's call of the latest will live in infamy.

The Vikings got their hearts broken on Sunday after kicker Greg Joseph missed the game-winning field goal against the Cardinals but the team radio broadcaster hilariously thought he made it. 

The broadcaster screamed "It is good!" but didn't notice that Joseph's kick went just too much to the right and the game was over. The 37-yard field goal would've sealed the win but instead, the Cardinals came out on top 34–33 in a wild one. 

"Are you kidding me? He missed it right," the broadcaster said. "What a gut-punch to a team that play after play toward the end fought its way back." 

Joseph nailed a 52-yarder earlier in the fourth quarter to make it a 33–31 game but Cardinals kicker Matt Prater answered with a 27-yard field goal to take the lead and Joseph couldn't respond. The Vikings lost another heartbreaker Week 1 in an overtime loss to the Bengals and now start the season 0–2. But if it's any consolation, they'll always have this masterpiece. 

