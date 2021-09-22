September 22, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Steve Smith, Andre Johnson Among Nominees for Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022

Author:

CANTON, Ohio (AP) — Ten first-year eligible players, including defensive standouts DeMarcus Ware and Robert Mathis, and receivers Andre Johnson, Steve Smith and Anquan Boldin are among 122 nominees for the 2022 class of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Other first-year eligibles are kick returner Devin Hester; offensive linemen Jake Long and Nick Mangold; defensive lineman Vince Wilfork and defensive back Antonio Cromartie.

The list will be reduced to 25 semifinalists in November and to 15 finalists in January before the selection committee discusses and chooses the class of 2022 that will be enshrined in August.

SI Recommends

The roster of nominees consists of 65 offensive players, 46 defensive players and 11 special teamers.

Finalists from 2021 re-nominated for next year are wide receivers Reggie Wayne and Torry Holt; tackle Tony Boselli; defensive end Jared Allen; defensive tackle Richard Seymour; linebackers Sam Mills and Zach Thomas; and defensive backs Ronde Barber and LeRoy Butler.

Recently selected as a senior finalist was receiver Cliff Branch. The contributor finalist is former referee and league officiating chief Art McNally. The coach finalist is Dick Vermeil, who won the Super Bowl in 2000 with the Rams.

More NFL Coverage: 

YOU MAY LIKE

Aug 21, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Former Panthers wide receiver and now commentator Steve Smith Sr. before the game between the Carolina Panthers and Baltimore Ravens at Bank of America Stadium.
NFL

Steve Smith Leads Class of 2022 Pro Football HoF Nominees

Ten first-year eligible players, including the legendary Panthers wide receiver, are among 122 nominees for the 2022 class of the Pro Football Hall of Fame

Sep 18, 2021; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers running back Treyson Potts (3) carries the ball past Colorado Buffaloes linebacker Guy Thomas (1) in the first quarter at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
Play
Betting

College Football Week 4 Best Bets: Composite Ratings Pick the Winners

We are one week closer to having a composite that doesn't rely on preseason rankings

James Rodriguez celebrates for Everton.
Soccer

James Rodriguez Leaves Everton for Qatari Side Al Rayyan

Everton officially announced that James Rodriguez has left the club to join Qatari side Al Rayyan, managed by former French national team coach Laurent Blanc.

Bryan Danielson thrusts his finger in Kenny Omega's chest during a promo
Play
Wrestling

Bryan Danielson: Facing Omega Is ‘Biggest Match of My Career’

Bryan Danielson’s goal in AEW is to challenge himself, and his match against Kenny Omega will be his biggest challenge yet.

nfl-mailbag-mac-jones-patriots-start
Play
NFL

Mailbag: How Much Can We Learn About Rookie QBs From Two Starts?

What history tells about early starts from first-round QBs. Plus, how real are the Panthers and Cardinals, are the taunting penalties here to stay, will the Giants clean house and more.

Carolina Panthers DJ Moore
Play
Betting

NFL Player Prop Bets: Week 3 Thursday Night Football

Make your wagers count with guidance on these TNF player prop bets

UEFA's Aleksander Ceferin and FIFA's Gianni Infantino
Soccer

UEFA Says FIFA Snubs Request for Biennial World Cup Talks

UEFA has been opposed to the idea FIFA is promoting and pushing of a World Cup every two years.

Derby County has gone into administration
Soccer

Derby County Enters Administration, Hit With 12-Point Deduction

The Rams now have -2 points through eight games after the penalty, with the club mired in financial crisis.