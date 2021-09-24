Report: NFL Reinstates Suspended Josh Gordon

NFL has reinstated All-Pro wide receiver Josh Gordon, who could be eligible to play by Week 4, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

“We are grateful that the NFL appreciates the work that Josh put in and now he has earned another opportunity to be part of this league," his agent said in a statement to Schefter. "We are proud of Josh, and I know all the fans can’t wait to see him on Sundays.”

Gordon was suspended indefinitely in December 2019 for violating the league's substance abuse policy and was eventually conditionally reinstated in December 2020. But as he geared up to practice with Seattle, his reinstatement was rescinded in January.

ESPN previously reported that he had experienced a setback in his substance abuse recovery. In July, Gordon reportedly filed for reinstatement, and Schefter reported at the time that the league randomly drug tested Gordon for a few months, and he passed each test.

The veteran wide receiver signed a one-year deal with the Seahawks in 2020, but now with his reinstatement, it is unknown where he will land. Gordon is reportedly vaccinated for COVID-19 and prepared to play, per ESPN.

