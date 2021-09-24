Darnold Secures First Primetime Win Since First NFL Start

September 24, 2021
Sam Darnold Gets First Primetime Win Since NFL Career Start After Panthers Top Texans

Author:

An injury bug threatening to pull the team apart didn't seem to slow Sam Darnold or the Panthers as they blew past the Texans, 24-9, during Thursday Night Football

The former Jets quarterback rushed for two touchdowns during his first primetime win since his first NFL career start, per The Action Network. Darnold tallied for 304 passing yards but didn't throw a single touchdown on Thursday. In fact, rookie Tommy Tremble was the only other Carolina player to score a touchdown—and on his first NFL touch at that.   

For their third straight game, the Panthers never trailed against Houston, even as they lost Christian McCaffrey (hamstring), Jaycee Horn (foot) and Juston Burris (groin) to injuries. And although D.J. Moore hobbled to the sidelines in the fourth quarter, he came back out and finished the night with 126 yards for eight receptions. 

It's still early in the season; however, Darnold and the Panthers may just be showing glimpses of a positive new chapter for the franchise. 

