Thursday Night Football Schedule 2021: Games, Dates, Times

The 2021 NFL season schedule was announced Wednesday with a full slate of Thursday Night Football games, which will be broadcast on FOX and NFL Network.

This season is set to begin on a Thursday with the defending Super Bowl champion Buccaneers and Cowboys kicking off the season on Sept. 9 at 8:20 p.m. ET. However, Thursday Night Football isn't slated to begin until Week 2 as the Giants take on Washington Football Team.

Games will start at 8:20 p.m. ET.

Here's the full Thursday Night Football schedule.

Week 2: Giants at Washington Football Team

Week 3: Panthers at Texans

Week 4: Bengals at Jaguars

Week 5: Rams at Seahawks

Week 6: Buccaneers at Eagles

Week 7: Broncos at Browns

Week 8: Packers at Cardinals

Week 9: Jets at Colts

Week 10: Ravens at Dolphins

Week 11: Patriots at Falcons

Week 13: Cowboys at Saints

Week 14: Steelers at Vikings

Week 15: Chiefs at Chargers

Week 16: 49ers at Titans

