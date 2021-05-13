Thursday Night Football Schedule 2021: Games, Dates, Times

Thursday Night Football Schedule 2021: Games, Dates, Matchups
The 2021 NFL season schedule was announced Wednesday with a full slate of Thursday Night Football games, which will be broadcast on FOX and NFL Network.
This season is set to begin on a Thursday with the defending Super Bowl champion Buccaneers and Cowboys kicking off the season on Sept. 9 at 8:20 p.m. ET. However, Thursday Night Football isn't slated to begin until Week 2 as the Giants take on Washington Football Team.
Games will start at 8:20 p.m. ET.
Here's the full Thursday Night Football schedule.
Week 2: Giants at Washington Football Team
Week 6: Buccaneers at Eagles
Week 11: Patriots at Falcons
