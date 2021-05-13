Thursday Night Football Schedule 2021: Games, Dates, Times

Sports Illustrated home
Thursday Night Football Schedule 2021: Games, Dates, Matchups

The 2021 NFL season schedule was announced Wednesday with a full slate of Thursday Night Football games, which will be broadcast on FOX and NFL Network. 

This season is set to begin on a Thursday with the defending Super Bowl champion Buccaneers and Cowboys kicking off the season on Sept. 9 at 8:20 p.m. ET. However, Thursday Night Football isn't slated to begin until Week 2 as the Giants take on Washington Football Team. 

Games will start at 8:20 p.m. ET. 

The 15 Best Games to Look Forward to in the 2021 NFL Season

Here's the full Thursday Night Football schedule. 

Week 2: Giants at Washington Football Team 

Week 3: Panthers at Texans 

Week 4: Bengals at Jaguars 

Week 5: Rams at Seahawks 

Week 6: Buccaneers at Eagles

Week 7: Broncos at Browns

Week 8: Packers at Cardinals

Week 9: Jets at Colts

Week 10: Ravens at Dolphins

Week 11: Patriots at Falcons

Week 13: Cowboys at Saints

Week 14: Steelers at Vikings

Week 15: Chiefs at Chargers

Week 16: 49ers at Titans

