September 25, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Report: Tua Tagovailoa to Be Placed on Injured Reserve, Will Miss at Least Three Games

Author:

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is set for a stint on the injured reserve as he recovers from a rib injury, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. 

The decision to put the former Alabama star on the IR means that Tagovailoa will miss at least the next three games, although head coach Brian Flores had already ruled out the quarterback for Sunday's trip to Las Vegas. 

Tagovailoa won't be eligible to return until Week 6 against the Jaguars on Oct. 17 as he will also miss the Dolphins' games against the Colts and Buccaneers. 

The second-year passer fractured his ribs after taking a big hit in the first quarter of the Dolphins' 35–0 loss to the Bills last weekend. Jacoby Brissett took over for Tagovailoa, completing 24 of 40 passes for 169 yards with an interception.

SI Recommends

Tagovailoa threw for 202 passing yards with a touchdown and an interception in the Dolphins' 17–16 win in Week 1 against the Patriots. 

The Dolphins will reportedly bring in Reid Sinnett from the practice squad to serve as Brissett's backup. Flores had previously said Tagovailoa was "day-to-day." 

"I think with Tua, it’s day-to-day and we want to see how he’s doing every day," Flores said during his Friday press conference. "Is he making improvement? And that kind of gives us a lot of the information we need to make those types of decisions."

More NFL Coverage: 

YOU MAY LIKE

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa
NFL

Report: Tua to Go on IR, Will Miss at Least Three Games

The Dolphins will reportedly place quarterback Tua Tagovailoa on the injured reserve with a rib injury, ruling him out until Week 6 at the earliest.

Jonquel Jones and Breanna Stewart
WNBA

Breanna Stewart Ruled Out for Sunday's Elimination Game

The Storm will be without their star forward as they face the Mercury in the second round of the WNBA playoffs.

Jun 10, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) shoots the ball before the game against the LA Clippers during game two in the second round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs at Vivint Arena.
NBA

Jordan Clarkson Shares He Goes to 'A Lot' of Jazz Games

The Utah guard went unrecognized by a local news reporter, who was interviewing people about their thoughts on the new COVID-19 guidelines at the arena.

Jack Coan
College Football

Notre Dame's Jack Coan Exits With Injury

The QB was forced to leave against Wisconsin, leaving the game in the hands of Drew Pyne.

Daniel Maldini scores against Spezia.
Soccer

Third Generation of Maldini Family Scores in Serie A for AC Milan

With his goal against Spezia on Saturday, Daniel Maldini followed in his father's and grandfather's footsteps by scoring for AC Milan in Serie A.

Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons
NBA

Report: 76ers' Simmons Stands Firm on Desire to be Traded

Simmons's teammates tried to meet with him in Los Angeles, but he asked them not to come as he is set on leaving Philadelphia.

Fulham celebrates with 13-year-old fan Rhys Porter.
Soccer

Fulham Celebrates Goal With Fan Who Has Cerebral Palsy

The Championship side's players left the field to celebrate a 50th-minute equalizer with Rhys Porter, a fan with cerebral palsy who recently connected with the club.

Sep 19, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr leaves the field after defeating the Pittsburgh Steelers 26-17 at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports
Play
Betting

NFL Week 3 Best Bets, Picks and Odds: All Eyes on Raiders and Chargers

There are 14 NFL games on the schedule for Sunday. Our betting analysts cut through the clutter and highlight which matchups to wager on.