WR Josh Gordon to Join Chiefs

September 27, 2021
Publish date:

Recently Reinstated WR Josh Gordon Plans to Sign With Chiefs

Author:

Wide receiver Josh Gordon is planning to sign with the Chiefs, his agents Eric Dounn and Matt Leist told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Gordon was reinstated in the NFL Monday after he was was suspended indefinitely in December 2019 for violating the league's substance-abuse policy. He was conditionally reinstated in December '20, but his reinstatement was rescinded in January.

Gordon suffered a setback in his substance abuse recovery. However, in July, Schefter reported that the NFL randomly drug-tested Gordon for a few months, and he passed each test. He signed a one-year deal with Seattle in 2020.

Gordon is joining one of the highest-powered offenses in the NFL with Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill leading the charge. However, a 1–2 start to the season has led to speculation that the NFL is finally catching up to this once-unstoppable unit. With Gordon, a former first-team All-Pro, the Chiefs may once again leave the NFL scratching its head when attempting to stop them. 

More NFL Coverage:  

