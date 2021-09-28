Manning Drops Perfect 'Wedding Crashers' Reference on 'MNF'

ESPN's Monday Night Football broadcast featuring Eli and Peyton Manning has taken the football world by storm, and the brothers delivered once again as the Cowboys hosted the Eagles.

The younger Manning brother shook his hips for the cameras in the first quarter as he mimicked Dak Prescott's pregame warmup. And he delivered another comedic gem in the second half.

After being mocked for presumably living with his parents, Eli channeled his inner Will Ferrell on the broadcast. He called up to his mother and demanded meatloaf, a phrase likely never uttered previously during an NFL game. Much like during his playing career, Eli continues to keep us guessing.

The Manning brothers appear to be hitting their stride as Week 3 comes to a conclusion, and the pair of former QBs are having no trouble adding marquee guests to the program. Lakers star LeBron James joined the Mannings on Monday night, as did Alabama head coach Nick Saban.

