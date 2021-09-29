September 29, 2021
Belichick Thinks Brady Can Play Until 50: 'If Anybody Can Do it, He Probably Can'

Author:

Before the Patriots host the Buccaneers this Sunday in Tom Brady's return to Gillette Stadium, New England coach Bill Belichick had strong praise for his former quarterback

"Nothing Tom does surprises me," Belichick told reporters, per ESPN. "He's a great player, works hard, takes care of himself. He's talked about playing until 50. If anybody can do it, he probably can."

The two won six Super Bowls together with the Patriots. In Brady's first year in Tampa Bay, he won his seventh Lombardi Trophy.

"Tom's had an unbelievable career," Belichick said. "There's not enough superlatives and adjectives to compliment him on everything that he's achieved and continues to achieve. It's unbelievably impressive."

Brady, 44, is just 68 yards away from becoming the NFL's all-time leader in passing yards. He will most likely pass Drew Brees's mark of 80,358 this Sunday in the same stadium he played in for 20 seasons. Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. ET. 

"He's done more than any other player at that position in whatever measurement you want to take—whether it's yards, completions, touchdowns, championships, you name it," Belichick said. "Put anything out there that you want; it doesn't get any tougher than that."

