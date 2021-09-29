Kansas City's wide receivers have struggled to earn consistent production early in the season. In the Chiefs' 30-24 loss to the Chargers on Sunday, tight end Travis Kelce led the team in receiving yards (104) while all other receivers combining for a total of 156 yards.

With the addition of newly reinstated wide receiver Josh Gordon, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes gets another weapon to help elevate a normally high-octane Kansas City offense.

"Everywhere he's been, he's kind of dominated,'' Mahomes told reporters on Wednesday about Gordon."He can make plays in one-on-one coverage.

"He's a big receiver. Even if he's covered, he's not covered. You can kind of throw it up there and he can make plays.''

Gordon practiced with the team on Wednesday. However, Gordon will start off as a member of the practice squad. He was reinstated by the league after being suspended indefinitely in December 2019 for violating the league's substance-abuse policy.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said it would take a while before Gordon would be elevated to the team's active roster.

"He's probably not going to play this week," Reid said. "We'll just see how it goes over the next week or two."

Mahomes told reporters that he expects Gordon to be used in multiple roles in the Chiefs' offense.

"I'm sure they'll incorporate him with a couple roles in the offense as the season goes on, as we get him up to speed, and we'll see where that takes us."

Currently, Kansas City (1-2) sits last in the AFC West for the first time since 2015. The Chiefs will go on the road to face the Eagles on Sunday.

