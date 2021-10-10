Taysom Hill Carted Off After Hit to Head vs. Washington

Saints quarterback and tight end Taysom Hill exited Sunday's game against Washington after a hit to the head in the second quarter. He has since been ruled out of the game with a concussion.

Hill was attempting to catch a pass down the middle of the field from quarterback Jameis Winston when he received a helmet-to-helmet hit from Washington cornerback William Jackson III. Hill lay on the field but was able to stand up before being taken off the field on a cart.

New Orleans's offensive weapon recorded one reception for 11 yards on Sunday before the hit to the head. He has tallied just four pass attempts in 2021 after throwing for 928 yards and tallying 12 total touchdowns in 2020.

SI Recommends

More NFL Coverage:

• Week 5 Preview: The Browns Will Probably Win the Super Bowl So Let’s Learn to Live With It

• How Justin Fields Earned the Bears' Starting QB Job

• What Are the Seahawks Without Russell Wilson?