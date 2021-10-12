Jackson Tosses Walk-Off TD As Ravens Complete Comeback

October 12, 2021
Lamar Jackson Tosses Walk-Off Touchdown As Ravens Erase 19-Point Deficit

Author:

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has been perhaps the NFL's most electric quarterback since entering the league in 2018, and he added another performance to remember on Monday night. 

Jackson and the Ravens offense struggled out of the gate early as they hosted the Colts at M&T Bank Stadium. Indianapolis held Baltimore to just three first half points, and a fumble by Jackson led to a 22-3 Colts lead midway through the third quarter. But when the chips were down, Jackson delivered. 

The 2019 MVP ripped off three straight touchdown drives to end regulation, adding a pair of two-point conversions. With 39 seconds to play, the 22-3 deficit was erased in a 25-25 tie.

Jackson had some help as he forced overtime for the Ravens. Colts kicker Rodrigo Blankenship missed two field goals and one extra point on Monday, including a 37-yard attempt as time expired. The Ravens then won the toss and promptly marched down the field, ending the contest on a five-yard toss from Jackson to wide receiver Marquise 'Hollywood' Brown.

Monday night marked a pair of impressive records for Jackson. He is now the only quarterback in NFL history to total 400 yards passing, 4 touchdown passes, zero interceptions and 50 yards rushing in a single game, and his 34 wins before turning 25 is tied with Dan Marino for the most in NFL history. Jackson will turn 25 on Jan. 7.

Jackson was part of another illustrious record on Monday night. Tight end Mark Andrews caught passes to convert two-point conversion attempts on multiple fourth quarter drives, receptions that were preceded by Andrews touchdown catches. The feat gave Andrews two Octopuses on the night, marking just the second such instance in NFL history. Todd Gurley pulled off the double Octopus in 2018 in a win over the Cardinals. 

The Ravens advanced to 4–1 in 2021 with Monday's victory, and they've fared well in nail-biters of late. Baltimore pulled off a 36-35 win over Kansas City on Sept. 19, and they beat the Lions one week later on a 66-yard field goal from kicker Justin Tucker. Perhaps more magic will be in store in January as the Ravens vie for the Lombardi Trophy. 

