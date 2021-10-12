Brady 'Should Be Fine' for Week 6 Despite Thumb Injury

October 12, 2021
Tom Brady 'Should Be Fine' for Thursday's Game vs. Eagles After Sustaining Thumb Injury

Author:

Tom Brady arrived at Tuesday's press conference with his throwing hand wrapped but the Buccaneers quarterback said he doesn't "anticipate having a problem" ahead of Thursday night's game against the Eagles.

Brady confirmed that he sustained the injury to his thumb in the second quarter of the Bucs' 45-17 win against the Dolphins on Sunday. The NFL's all-time passing yards leader went on to throw for more than 400 yards and five touchdowns in the same game for the first time in his career. 

Despite the bulky appearance of the wrap, Brady said that the issue is "more discomfort" that should be gone in the next few days rather than a serious injury. 

"It should be fine for Thursday," Brady said Tuesday. "... You deal with different bumps and bruises over the course of the year, it's just this bump and bruise happens to be on my hand. I'm just trying to be preventative and precautious and be smart. 

"It's less than 48 hours since it happened. It's not like it had five or six days to do its thing. But again I feel confident I will be able to go out there and do what I need to do."

It's not the first time that Brady has been coy about his injury problems. The reigning Super Bowl MVP reportedly played most of last season with a knee injury that required surgery in the offseason. On Tuesday, Brady said that his current thumb problem is nowhere near the same maintenance as last year's knee injury. 

At 44 years old, Brady leads the NFL this season with 1,767 passing yards and trails only Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes in passing touchdowns with 15. 

