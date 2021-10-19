Ertz Thanks Eagles Fans With Ad in Philadelphia Inquirer

Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz took out a full-page advertisement in the Philadelphia Inquirer on Tuesday as he thanked Eagles' fans following nine years with the organization.

Ertz, 30, played nine seasons for the Eagles after being selected in the second round of the 2013 NFL draft. He tallied 579 receptions and 38 touchdowns with Philadelphia, reaching the Pro Bowl three times. Ertz caught a touchdown pass in Super Bowl LIII, a 41-33 victory over the Patriots which marks the only championship in franchise history.

"From the bottom of my heart, I am eternally grateful to you for embracing me, cheering for me, and loving me as only the greatest fans could," Ertz wrote in the Inquirer. "My days here have come to an end for now, but my heart has forever changed by your outpouring of support for me, Julie and my family."

"I came here as a kid and leave here a man forever thankful and forever committed to this city. Philly, we are world champions and no one can ever take that away from us. This is home. Philadelphia is home."

Ertz was traded to Arizona on Oct. 15 for defensive back Tay Gowan and a fifth-round pick. Ertz will make his debut with the Cardinals in Week 7 against Houston as Arizona looks to advance to 7–0 in 2021.

More NFL Coverage:

• Why the Giants Should Hold a Trade Deadline Fire Sale

• The Patriots Lost, But Are They on the Verge of a Breakout?

• MAQB: Why Odell Beckham Jr. Won’t Be Traded

• MMQB: The Cardinals Unusual 48 Hours En Route to 6–0