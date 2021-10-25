Bears Coach Matt Nagy Tests Positive for COVID-19

Bears coach Matt Nagy has tested positive for COVID-19, he announced Monday.

Nagy, who is vaccinated, said that he feels pretty good and that he underwent the test as part of the team's weekly testing program and not because he was feeling unwell. He will not be permitted to enter the team's facility until he can pass two COVID-19 tests within 48 hours.

Special teams coordinator Chris Tabor will run meetings that Nagy will not be able to attend virtually, while he is away from the team.

Nagy coached during Sunday in the Bears' 35—3 loss to the Buccaneers.

The Bears are in the midst of a COVID-19 outbreak. Two players, inside linebacker Caleb Johnson and right tackle Elijah Wilkinson, were placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list this weekend, joining tight end Jimmy Graham and defensive end Robert Quinn, who were placed on it last week. Running back Damien Williams, who is unvaccinated, had tested positive but returned Sunday after being activated from the list.

Nagy is not the first coach to test positive for COVID-19 this season. Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury tested positive ahead of his team's Week 6 game against the Browns. Kingsbury missed his team's victory, but return on Sunday to coach Arizona to a win over the Texans.

With the loss Sunday, the Bears dropped to 3—4 on the season. They host the 49ers in Week 8.

More NFL Coverage: