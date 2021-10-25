October 25, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Bears Coach Matt Nagy Tests Positive for COVID-19

Author:

Bears coach Matt Nagy has tested positive for COVID-19, he announced Monday.

Nagy, who is vaccinated, said that he feels pretty good and that he underwent the test as part of the team's weekly testing program and not because he was feeling unwell. He will not be permitted to enter the team's facility until he can pass two COVID-19 tests within 48 hours.

Special teams coordinator Chris Tabor will run meetings that Nagy will not be able to attend virtually, while he is away from the team.

Nagy coached during Sunday in the Bears' 35—3 loss to the Buccaneers.

SI Recommends

The Bears are in the midst of a COVID-19 outbreak. Two players, inside linebacker Caleb Johnson and right tackle Elijah Wilkinson, were placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list this weekend, joining tight end Jimmy Graham and defensive end Robert Quinn, who were placed on it last week. Running back Damien Williams, who is unvaccinated, had tested positive but returned Sunday after being activated from the list.

Nagy is not the first coach to test positive for COVID-19 this season. Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury tested positive ahead of his team's Week 6 game against the Browns. Kingsbury missed his team's victory, but return on Sunday to coach Arizona to a win over the Texans.

With the loss Sunday, the Bears dropped to 3—4 on the season. They host the 49ers in Week 8.

More NFL Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Henry33
Play
Betting

Week 7 Betting Recap: Bad Beats and Big Payouts

Betting on Derrick Henry backfired Sunday, while C.J. Uzomah provided some sizable payouts with two touchdowns.

matt-nagy-covid
NFL

Bears Coach Matt Nagy Tests Positive for COVID-19

Special teams coordinator Chris Tabor will run meetings that Nagy will not be able to attend.

Damien Priest poses with the U.S. title at SummerSlam
Play
Wrestling

WWE Releases Full 2022 Pay-Per-View Schedule

WWE is running more PPVs on Saturdays and more in stadiums than ever next year.

Zach Wilson
NFL

Here's The Play Zach Wilson Injured His PCL On Against The Patriots

Jets quarterback Zach Wilson is reportedly expected to miss at least two weeks with a sprained PCL in his right knee.

Joe Burrow
NFL

Joe Burrow Explains Why He's Unfazed by NFL Crowds

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has been among the league's best players through seven weeks of the NFL season. He tells NBC Sports one reason why he's been so successful.

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry celebrates against the LA Clippers during the fourth quarter at Chase Center.
NBA

NBA Power Rankings: First Impressions for All 30 Teams

Are the Warriors back? And how high can the Hornets climb?

tom-brady
Play
Extra Mustard

Tom Brady Shares Touching Moment With Young Fan Who Overcame Brain Cancer

Tom Brady visits fan who held up 'Tom Brady Helped Me Be Cancer" sign

Brady Fan
NFL

Brady Shares Special Moment With Fan at End of Bucs Win

Tom Brady broke the 600 passing touchdown plateau on Sunday, but he also did much more than that.