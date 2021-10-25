Dolphins owner Stephen Ross is not pushing the franchise's football personnel to trade for Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, according to NBC Sports' Peter King.

That report comes as last week the Houston Chronicle reported that a trade that would send Watson to Miami was being discussed.

The NFL's trade deadline is Nov. 2, and the Texans, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, expect to deal their quarterback by then.

The Texans have not played Watson this season and do not plan to play him. He is facing 22 civil lawsuits and 10 criminal complaints alleging sexual assault or sexual misconduct during sessions with various massage therapists in the Houston area.

The NFL is investigating Watson's conduct, as are local police. There is also an open grand jury probe into criminal misconduct.

Despite the investigations, Watson has not been placed on the commissioner's exempt list. And, as The MMQB's Albert Breer reported last week, team owners around the NFL that have gone to the commissioner to learn if Watson would be put on the list have not been given a straight answer.

Watson has a no-trade clause, but he would reportedly waive if he was dealt to the Dolphins.

The Athletic's Joseph Person reported after the Panthers' loss 25-3 loss to the Giants that Carolina is expected to be involved in trade talks for Watson. The Eagles and Broncos have also been linked to Watson previously.

Miami dropped to 1—6 on the season in Week 7 after falling 30—28 to the Falcons. Their lone victory came in Week 1.

Last week, coach Brian Flores gave a public endorsement of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa amid reports of the team's interest in Watson.

"I don't really get into rumors—Tua is our quarterback," Flores said. "We're happy with the quarterback, our quarterback situation. I'll leave it at that, which I've said multiple times."

Tagovailoa, the No. 5 pick in the 2020 NFL draft, has thrown for 835 yards and seven touchdowns in four starts this season. He has also tossed four interceptions.

Tagovailoa has dealt with injury, however, playing just six snaps against the Bills before leaving with fracture ribs. He went on to miss each of the franchise's next three games after being placed on injured reserve.

