The Texans expect to deal quarterback Deshaun Watson ahead of the league's Nov. 2 trade deadline, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Watson has a no-trade clause in his contract but would reportedly waive it if he was dealt to the Dolphins, a team that was linked to him earlier this week. It is unclear if he would waive it if the Texans made a deal with another team, per NFL Network.

The Texans have not played Watson this season and do not plan to play him. He is facing 22 civil lawsuits and 10 criminal complaints alleging sexual assault or sexual misconduct during sessions with various massage therapists in the Houston area.

The NFL is investigating Watson's conduct, as are local police. There is also an open grand jury probe into criminal misconduct.

Despite the investigations, Watson has not been placed on the commissioner's exempt list. And, as The MMQB's Albert Breer reported this week, team owners around the NFL that have gone to the commissioner to learn if Watson would be put on the list have not been given a straight answer.

Per ESPN, this summer Houston sought a package of six players and draft picks from teams interested in acquiring Watson.

The Texans enter Sunday tied for last in the AFC South at 1–5.

Check out the latest news and notes from around the NFL:

The Steelers have received inquiries about a potential trade of linebacker Melvin Ingram. (Ian Rapoport, NFL Network)

The Eagles could be looking to trade offensive tackle Andre Dillard for a day-two NFL draft pick ahead of the deadline. (Ian Rapoport, NFL Network)

Wide receiver Chris Hogan has announced his retirement from the NFL.

