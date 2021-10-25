With rookie quarterback Zach Wilson on the shelf for at least a few weeks, the Jets have reportedly turned to a familiar face to help aid their offensive woes.

New York has acquired veteran quarterback Joe Flacco in a trade with the Eagles, according to the NFL Network's Mike Garafolo. The move returns Flacco to the Jets, where he spent last season mostly as a backup.

Flacco, 36, signed a one-year deal with Philadelphia this offseason but has not appeared in a game. He played in five games last year with New York, including four starts. Flacco completed 55.2% of his passes for 864 yards, six touchdowns and three interceptions, with the Jets losing all four starts.

The move comes after Wilson suffered a sprained PCL in his right knee that is expected to sideline him for two to four weeks. The only other quarterback on the active roster is Mike White, a fourth-year player who made his NFL debut on Sunday in relief of Wilson in what was a 54-13 loss to the Patriots.

The Jets rank last in the NFL in scoring, averaging 13.3 points per game. They're also last in passer rating (63.7), completion rate (58.2%) and interceptions thrown (11).

More NFL Coverage: