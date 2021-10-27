NFL Commish Roger Goodell Comments on Deshaun Watson Cases

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said in a press conference Tuesday evening that the league doesn't "feel we have that necessary information to place [Deshaun Watson] on the exempt list.”

The quarterback remains on the Texans squad despite trade rumors swirling ahead of the Nov. 2 deadline. Both the Dolphins and Panthers are rumored to be interested in trading for Watson, even though he still faces 22 active civil lawsuits and reportedly 10 criminal complaints alleging sexual assault or sexual misconduct.

The league is still investigating the allegations against Watson as well as the local police. Even the FBI interviewed the quarterback in relation to the lawsuits filed. Rusty Hardin, Watson's attorney, previously said the FBI contacted his legal team in April following public allegations that one of the women suing Watson attempted to extort him.

"In April, the FBI came to us and told us they were investigating a matter as to whether one of Mr. [Tony] Buzbee's clients had committed extortion in the way they were demanding money from Deshaun or what they would do if they didn't pay it," Hardin said in a news conference.

Goodell said on Tuesday, “We don’t have all the access to that information [that the police have] and pride ourselves on not interfering with it. That process is ongoing.”

The MMQB's Albert Breer previously reported that team owners around the NFL have gone to the commissioner to learn whether Watson would be put on the list, and have not been given a straight answer. He does have a no-trade clause, but he would reportedly waive if he was dealt to the Dolphins.

