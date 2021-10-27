NFL Commish Roger Goodell Comments on Deshaun Watson Cases

October 27, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Updated:
Original:

Goodell Says They Don't Have The 'Necessary' Info to Put Watson on Exempt List

Author:

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said in a press conference Tuesday evening that the league doesn't "feel we have that necessary information to place [Deshaun Watson] on the exempt list.”

The quarterback remains on the Texans squad despite trade rumors swirling ahead of the Nov. 2 deadline. Both the Dolphins and Panthers are rumored to be interested in trading for Watson, even though he still faces 22 active civil lawsuits and reportedly 10 criminal complaints alleging sexual assault or sexual misconduct.

The league is still investigating the allegations against Watson as well as the local police. Even the FBI interviewed the quarterback in relation to the lawsuits filed. Rusty Hardin, Watson's attorney, previously said the FBI contacted his legal team in April following public allegations that one of the women suing Watson attempted to extort him.

"In April, the FBI came to us and told us they were investigating a matter as to whether one of Mr. [Tony] Buzbee's clients had committed extortion in the way they were demanding money from Deshaun or what they would do if they didn't pay it," Hardin said in a news conference.

SI Recommends

Goodell said on Tuesday, “We don’t have all the access to that information [that the police have] and pride ourselves on not interfering with it. That process is ongoing.” 

The MMQB's Albert Breer previously reported that team owners around the NFL have gone to the commissioner to learn whether Watson would be put on the list, and have not been given a straight answer. He does have a no-trade clause, but he would reportedly waive if he was dealt to the Dolphins.

More Deshaun Watson coverage:

The Problems with the NFL’s Deshaun Watson Investigation
How 22 Women and One Star Quarterback Got Here
A Massage Therapist on Her Session With Deshaun Watson

YOU MAY LIKE

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell (right) said at the league meeting there is not enough information to put Texans QB Deshaun Watson on the exempt list.
NFL

NFL Commish Roger Goodell Comments on Deshaun Watson Cases

The Texans QB still faces 22 active civil lawsuits and 10 criminal complaints alleging sexual assault or sexual misconduct, but has not been put on the exempt list.

shohei ohtani (6)
MLB

Shohei Ohtani Receives Rare Honor From MLB

Ahead of Game 1 of the World Series, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred awarded Ohtani with a unique award that's rarely handed out.

Cal McNair on the sidelines before a Texans game.
NFL

Texans CEO Used Anti-Asian Slur to Describe COVID-19

Cal McNair apologized for his comments via a Texans spokesperson on Tuesday.

Carli Lloyd scores five goals vs. Paraguay
Play
Soccer

Carli Lloyd Honored for Last USWNT Match

Lloyd, 39, is retiring after her 316th cap with the U.S. women's national team.

LeBron James during the Lakers media day.
NBA

'Squid Game' Creator Responds to LeBron's Criticism of Show

Earlier this month, LeBron James was heard criticizing 'Squid Game''s ending and the Netflix show's creator had some thoughts.

Allen Lazard, Green Bay Packers
NFL

Packers Place WR Allen Lazard on COVID-19 List

Another Packers receiver is joining Davante Adams on the COVID-19 list.

Kanter Kicks
NBA

Enes Kanter Calls Out Nike Over Forced Labor in China

Enes Kanter called on Nike co-founder Phil Knight to "visit these slave labor camps" in China.

Atlanta Braves
MLB

Braves, Astros Add Players to Rosters Ahead of World Series

Atlanta and Houston finalized their rosters before game 1 of the World Series.