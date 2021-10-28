NFL Week 8 Picks From the MMQB Staff

Skip to main content
October 28, 2021
MMQB Staff Week 8 Picks

Who's getting a W in Week 8? The MMQB staff makes its picks.
The NFL's Week 8 lineup is here, and its clear marquee matchup is its first one. The Packers travel to University of Phoenix Stadium to take on the Cardinals in a battle between two of the NFC's top title contenders. While Arizona will be without defensive star J.J. Watt, who is undergoing season-ending shoulder surgery, Aaron Rodgers and Green Bay will be missing receivers Davante Adams and Allen Lazard.

Sunday's slate is full of interesting matchups as well, like the Patriots taking on the Chargers in L.A., and the 5–1 Cowboys traveling to Minnesota in the Sunday night game.

Here's who is picking games straight-up for the MMQB this year:

Albert Breer, Senior NFL Reporter
Mitch Goldich, Editor/Writer
Gary Gramling, Senior Editor
Conor Orr, Staff Writer
Jenny Vrentas, Senior Writer

• Leaked Washington Emails Show How NFL Sausage Is Made
• The Way Mike Tomlin Shut Down the USC Rumor Revealed A Lot
• Snyder Will Never Take Responsibility and Goodell Won't Make Him
 NFL Power Rankings: Cardinals Conquer Competition, Clinch Top Ranking

