NFL Week 8 Picks From the MMQB Staff

The NFL's Week 8 lineup is here, and its clear marquee matchup is its first one. The Packers travel to University of Phoenix Stadium to take on the Cardinals in a battle between two of the NFC's top title contenders. While Arizona will be without defensive star J.J. Watt, who is undergoing season-ending shoulder surgery, Aaron Rodgers and Green Bay will be missing receivers Davante Adams and Allen Lazard.

Sunday's slate is full of interesting matchups as well, like the Patriots taking on the Chargers in L.A., and the 5–1 Cowboys traveling to Minnesota in the Sunday night game.

Here's who is picking games straight-up for the MMQB this year:

Albert Breer, Senior NFL Reporter

Mitch Goldich, Editor/Writer

Gary Gramling, Senior Editor

Conor Orr, Staff Writer

Jenny Vrentas, Senior Writer

