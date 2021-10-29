Antonio Brown Ruled Out Ahead of Buccaneers-Saints

For the second week in a row, Antonio Brown has been ruled out due to his ankle injury, Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians announced on Friday.

The wide receiver is the only Tampa Bay player ruled out for Sunday's Halloween matchup against the Saints. Rob Gronkowski, Lavonte David, Richard Sherman and Dee Delaney are all possible, per The Athletic.

The six-time Pro Bowler has tallied 29 receptions for 418 yards and four touchdowns in five games this season but has been out since seeming to suffer an injury against the Eagles in Week 6.

