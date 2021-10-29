Skip to main content
October 29, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Updated:
Original:

Antonio Brown Ruled Out Ahead of Buccaneers-Saints

Author:

For the second week in a row, Antonio Brown has been ruled out due to his ankle injury, Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians announced on Friday.

The wide receiver is the only Tampa Bay player ruled out for Sunday's Halloween matchup against the Saints. Rob Gronkowski, Lavonte David, Richard Sherman and Dee Delaney are all possible, per The Athletic

The six-time Pro Bowler has tallied 29 receptions for 418 yards and four touchdowns in five games this season but has been out since seeming to suffer an injury against the Eagles in Week 6. 

SI Recommends

More NFL Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Oct 14, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown (81) makes a reception past Philadelphia Eagles safety Rodney McLeod (23) during the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field.
NFL

Antonio Brown Ruled Out Ahead of Buccaneers-Saints

The wide receiver is the only Bucs player officially ruled out on Halloween so far with four others reportedly possible to play.

Detroit Lions D'Andre Swift
Play
Fantasy

Week 8 Rankings: Running Backs

We're all waiting for a positive game script for D'Andre Swift to see him max out his scoring potential.

Jalen Hurts
Play
Fantasy

Week 8 Rankings: Quarterbacks

Jalen Hurts is the king of garbage time, but what if the Eagles get out to an early lead vs. the Lions?

SI_StartSit_102721_General
Play
Fantasy

Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 8: Defenses

The Bengals defense has been playing very well, and this week they get the Jets with a backup quarterback

pepper-perlsey-introducing-lead
Play
WNBA

10-Year-Old Pepper Persley Is Setting the World Ablaze

Don't let her age fool you. The young basketball player and journalist has already made her mark in the sports world and beyond.

SI_StartSit_102721_General
Play
Fantasy

Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 8: Kickers

With Greg Zuerlein coming off a bye, he might be available in your league

SI_StartSit_102721_TE (1)
Play
Fantasy

Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 8: Tight Ends

Now that he's established as the Eagles TE1, Dallas Goedert is ready to break out

SI_StartSit_102721_WR
Play
Fantasy

Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 8: Wide Receivers

Courtland Sutton will be latest wide receiver to thrive against the Football Team pass defense.