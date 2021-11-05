Report: Saints Make Decision On Starting QB vs. Falcons

The Saints plan to start Trevor Siemian at quarterback against the Falcons on Sunday, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Starting quarterback Jameis Winston will miss the rest of the season with a torn ACL in his left knee and MCL damage. The injury happened in the second quarter of last week's 36–27 win over the Buccaneers.

Siemian made his first appearance in an NFL game since 2019. He finished with 16 of 19 passes completed or 159 yards and one touchdown. He is 13–12 in his career as a starter. Eleven of those wins came with the Broncos in 2016-17.

Taysom Hill is expected to return from concussion protocol this week. He has been out since Week 5. He was 3–1 as the Saints' replacement starter for Drew Brees last season.

The Saints are 5–2 on the season and sit behind the Buccaneers (6–2) in the NFC South standings.

