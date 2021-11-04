Skip to main content
    • November 4, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Week 9: Saints Thursday Injury Report

    Taysom Hill gets upgraded, while Malcolm Jenkins and Terron Armstead return for the second Saints practice session of Week 9.
    Author:

    The Saints got more good news from Thursday, as their second injury report of Week 9 sees veterans return, while Taysom Hill becomes a full participant of practice. Here's how the report looked from today.

    DID NOT PRACTICE: Ty Montgomery (hamstring), Jameis Winston (knee), Carl Granderson (shoulder)

    LIMITED: Payton Turner (calf), Terron Armstead (groin), Malcolm Jenkins (knee)

    FULL: Marshon Lattimore (hand), Dwayne Washington (neck), Taysom Hill (concussion)

    Read More

    Getting Malcolm Jenkins back was a good sign, as well as seeing Terron Armstead back at it. Both Ty Montgomery and Carl Granderson were missing from Thursday's open session to the media. We'll get the injury designations for Sunday's game tomorrow, but getting Taysom Hill back in the fold in full is a step in the right direction for his availability.

    Read More Saints News

    Saints Injury Report 2021 (16)
    News

    Week 9: Saints Thursday Injury Report

    24 seconds ago
    3 Takeaways (4)
    Editorial / Opinion

    3 Takeaways From the Saints Victory Over the Bucs - Week 8

    6 hours ago
    Blake Gillikin - NFC Special Teams Player of the Month - October 2021
    News

    Blake Gillikin Named NFC Special Teams Player of the Month

    6 hours ago
    BreakingNews Temp
    News

    A Breakdown of Jameis Winston's Earned Contract Incentives

    6 hours ago
    Saints Injury Report 2021 (15)
    News

    Week 9: Saints Wednesday Injury Report

    Nov 3, 2021
    USATSI_17069593_168388561_lowres
    Editorial / Opinion

    A Closer Look at Saints QB Trevor Siemian

    Nov 3, 2021
    breaking news
    News

    Saints All-Pro WR Michael Thomas Will Not Return for 2021 Season After "Setback"

    Nov 3, 2021
    First Look Template (4)
    Editorial / Opinion

    Falcons vs. Saints: First Look at Week 9's Matchup

    Nov 3, 2021