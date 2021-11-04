Week 9: Saints Thursday Injury Report

Taysom Hill gets upgraded, while Malcolm Jenkins and Terron Armstead return for the second Saints practice session of Week 9.

The Saints got more good news from Thursday, as their second injury report of Week 9 sees veterans return, while Taysom Hill becomes a full participant of practice. Here's how the report looked from today.

DID NOT PRACTICE: Ty Montgomery (hamstring), Jameis Winston (knee), Carl Granderson (shoulder)

LIMITED: Payton Turner (calf), Terron Armstead (groin), Malcolm Jenkins (knee)

FULL: Marshon Lattimore (hand), Dwayne Washington (neck), Taysom Hill (concussion)

Getting Malcolm Jenkins back was a good sign, as well as seeing Terron Armstead back at it. Both Ty Montgomery and Carl Granderson were missing from Thursday's open session to the media. We'll get the injury designations for Sunday's game tomorrow, but getting Taysom Hill back in the fold in full is a step in the right direction for his availability.

