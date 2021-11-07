'SNL' Mocks Aaron Rodgers With Fox News Vaccine Interview

Skip to main content
November 7, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
The Hurry Up: The Aaron Rodgers Situation, Odell Beckham Jr. Out of Cleveland, and What's Next with Deshaun Watson
The Hurry Up: The Aaron Rodgers Situation, Odell Beckham Jr. Out of Cleveland, and What's Next with Deshaun Watson
Publish date:

'Saturday Night Live' Mocks Aaron Rodgers With Fox News Vaccine Interview in Cold Open

Author:

In less than a year, Aaron Rodgers went from seeking the Jeopardy! job to being on Saturday Night Live—not as the program's celebrated host but rather as the subject of its mockery. 

Rodgers's controversial appearance on The Pat McAfee Show on Friday describing his unvaccinated status was the obvious subject of the cold open, where Pete Davidson played the Packers quarterback on a Fox News show hosted by Cecily Strong's Jeanine Pirro. 

“Our first guest is brave enough to say, ‘Screw you, science. I know Joe Rogan,'" Strong said. "Please welcome NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers." 

SI Recommends

Davidson, dressed in a blue beanie and a "Say When" t-shirt from the movie Tombstone, immediately segues into a rant on the "woke mob." 

"It’s my body and my COVID," Davidson's Rodgers said. "I can give it to whoever I want. But suddenly, the woke mob is coming after me."

In reference to Rodgers saying he was "immunized" earlier this season during a press conference, Strong's Pirro asked whether the Packers star had ever lied about being vaccinated.  

"I never lied," Davidson's Rodgers said. "I took all my teammates into a huddle. Got all their faces three inches away from my wet mouth, and told them, 'Trust me, I'm more or less immunized.' Go team!"

Strong followed up by saying Rodgers's claim that he avoided the vaccine because it might make him sterile "is so insane, I’m jealous I didn’t say it."

"Hey look, people could talk all they want, but at the end of the day, my record is 7-1," Davidson's Rodgers said. "Meaning, of the eight people I infected, seven of them are fine."

Ultimately, Rodgers was called "the bottom of the Snapple cap, because he's got facts." "Facts," of course, that have been debunked by the CDC and modern science throughout the course of the pandemic. 

More NFL Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

rodgers3
Play
NFL

'SNL' Mocks Aaron Rodgers With Fox News Vaccine Interview

The quarterback's controversial stance on the COVID-19 vaccine was front and center during the 'Saturday Night Live' cold open.

Jan 3, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) throws a pass against the Denver Broncos during the second quarter at Empower Field at Mile High.
Play
Fantasy

Week 9 Rankings: Quarterbacks

Derek Carr and Tua Tagovailoa climb into the QB1 conversation in these Week 9 quarterback rankings.

Canelo Alvarez
Boxing

Canelo Álvarez Is Ready for a Rematch with Gennadiy Golovkin

Now the undisputed super middleweight champion after his knockout win against Caleb Plant, Álvarez should complete his trilogy with Golovkin.

Oct 3, 2021; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets running back Michael Carter (32) carries the ball during overtime against the Tennessee Titans at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Play
Fantasy

Week 9 Rankings: Running Backs

After a pleasantly surprising performance, rookie Michael Carter rises fast in these Week 9 running back rankings.

kyler-murray-arizona-cardinals
Betting

Injury Updates, Fantasy Help and NFL Bets for Week 9

Aaron Rodgers
NFL

Report: Rodgers Could Face Fines for Attending Halloween Party

The Packers quarterback is reportedly not expected to face a suspension if COVID-19 protocol violations are found.

Colts WR Michael Pittman
Play
Fantasy

Week 9 Rankings: Flex (RB/WR/TE)

Michael Pittman Jr. continues to earn a higher flex ranking after each and every game.

Oct 10, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen (13) runs the ball against the Cleveland Browns during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Play
Fantasy

Week 9 Rankings: Wide Receivers

Who is ranked higher vs. the Eagles, Keenan Allen or Mike Williams?