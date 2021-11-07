'SNL' Mocks Aaron Rodgers With Fox News Vaccine Interview

In less than a year, Aaron Rodgers went from seeking the Jeopardy! job to being on Saturday Night Live—not as the program's celebrated host but rather as the subject of its mockery.

Rodgers's controversial appearance on The Pat McAfee Show on Friday describing his unvaccinated status was the obvious subject of the cold open, where Pete Davidson played the Packers quarterback on a Fox News show hosted by Cecily Strong's Jeanine Pirro.

“Our first guest is brave enough to say, ‘Screw you, science. I know Joe Rogan,'" Strong said. "Please welcome NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers."

Davidson, dressed in a blue beanie and a "Say When" t-shirt from the movie Tombstone, immediately segues into a rant on the "woke mob."

"It’s my body and my COVID," Davidson's Rodgers said. "I can give it to whoever I want. But suddenly, the woke mob is coming after me."

In reference to Rodgers saying he was "immunized" earlier this season during a press conference, Strong's Pirro asked whether the Packers star had ever lied about being vaccinated.

"I never lied," Davidson's Rodgers said. "I took all my teammates into a huddle. Got all their faces three inches away from my wet mouth, and told them, 'Trust me, I'm more or less immunized.' Go team!"

Strong followed up by saying Rodgers's claim that he avoided the vaccine because it might make him sterile "is so insane, I’m jealous I didn’t say it."

"Hey look, people could talk all they want, but at the end of the day, my record is 7-1," Davidson's Rodgers said. "Meaning, of the eight people I infected, seven of them are fine."

Ultimately, Rodgers was called "the bottom of the Snapple cap, because he's got facts." "Facts," of course, that have been debunked by the CDC and modern science throughout the course of the pandemic.

