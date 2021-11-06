From Shocked to Starter, a Whirlwind Three Days for Love

“The show’s got to go on,” and it will with Jordan Love set to make his first NFL start in place of COVID-stricken Aaron Rodgers on Sunday against the Chiefs.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Just like every other day during the first eight weeks of the NFL season, Jordan Love showed up at Lambeau Field on Wednesday morning set to be Aaron Rodgers’ backup quarterback.

For Love, that would mean studying like a starter, running the scout team and then trading his helmet for a baseball cap and watching Rodgers direct the symphony on Sunday.

Then, at the start of the 8:30 a.m. team meeting, coach Matt LaFleur dropped a bombshell.

Rodgers had tested positive for COVID-19. Love not only would be studying like a starter. He’d be the starting quarterback for the first time since leading Utah State in the Miami Beach Bowl on Dec. 20, 2019 – a span of 688 days.

“I was a little shocked, but not crazy shocked just because with Kurt [Benkert, the practice-squad quarterback] testing positive earlier in the week, I kind of figured something might happen in the quarterback room,” Love said on Friday. “My initial thought was wondering what would shake out with all the close contacts and how things would affect all of us in the room. That was my first thoughts. Then just trying to get my mind right starting this week. But I’ve prepared for this, so I’m confident in myself.”

The preparation, of course, took on a different intensity this week. As the No. 2 quarterback, it’s Love’s job to prepare like a starter. After all, he’s always one step away from taking over the most important position in the sport. This week, not only did he prepare like a starter, but he got to practice a game plan built around his skill-set, likes and dislikes.

“Going through a week of practice and being able to tailor the game plan a little more to you, I get to go out there and rep those plays at practice and get a better feel of what I like, what I don’t like, and how to read things,” Love said. “In that aspect, it’s a lot different, just being able to prepare and just get better preparation I would say.”

The game plan was formulated on Monday and Tuesday, built around Rodgers as the quarterback. With Rodgers out, the coaches had to adjust – but it wasn’t wholesale adjustments. The plan, regardless of who’s running it, is focused on the Chiefs.

“First things first are how you want to attack the opponent,” quarterbacks coach Luke Getsy said. “That’s definitely the most important thing you want to do. And then, you have to see what he does well, what he has done well and maybe lean on those things. And that’s what the week of practice is for, too. We’ll probably do more this week and probably pull some of that stuff back to what he feels great about, what he feels excited about, what we think he’ll be able to do well. But you definitely put the plan together how we’re going to attack these guys first.”

Rodgers has started 198 games. Love has started zero. The inexperience factor notwithstanding, the Packers should be in better shape than 2013 and 2017, when they went a woeful 5-10-1 without the three-time MVP.

General manager Brian Gutekunst moved up in the first round of the 2020 draft to take Love at No. 26 overall. COVID wiped out the offseason program and preseason, and Love spent his entire rookie season as the inactive No. 3 quarterback. This year, Love moved up to No. 2 when Tim Boyle was allowed to sign with Detroit in free agency. After missing out on key developmental phases last year, this offseason was about making up for lost time.

During an offseason that was dominated by Rodgers’ hiatus, the silver lining was Love getting almost all the snaps during the four weeks of practices. All those reps gave him a comfort level with the offense and the coaches a comfort level with what plays suit his skill-set.

“Ever since there was (a) back and forth on whether or not 12 would be here, I noticed that he took a step of just leadership,” All-Pro receiver Davante Adams said. “You can tell he was starting to gear to not just being a young guy learning, but trying to be more hands on and learn from experience and start getting into the meat and potatoes of this offense. When you have an opportunity to be on the field, you definitely see a different look in his eye. So, I’ve been seeing that. He’s been communicating well this week and I’m looking forward to seeing what he does.”

Love enters this game having thrown seven passes in his career – all at the end of a blowout loss to the New Orleans Saints in Week 1.

“Physically, timing and rhythm are so hard for young quarterbacks,” Getsy said. “He played in a pretty simplified system in college, where everything’s spread out and the plays aren’t very (complex); there’s only a few plays. So, then you come into this with the challenge of learning this big playbook, and now you have to match all this footwork to each route, to each pattern, to each concept. So, that takes time. And just these last six or seven weeks, I’ve been really proud of how far he’s come and to see the way that his feet are matching the timing of the throw and all that stuff. So, that part, the physical part of it, he’s come a long way.”

Love could get a helping hand from the return of some key players. Adams, who missed last week’s win at Arizona while on the COVID list, practiced on Friday and will play on Sunday. All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari, who spent the first eight games on the physically unable to perform list following last season’s torn ACL, could make his season debut. And big-play receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling, who missed the past five games with an injured hamstring, practiced all week. Fellow receiver Allen Lazard is back after his own bout with COVID last week.

That means, other than the absence of tight end Robert Tonyan and rookie center Josh Myers, both of whom are out with knee injuries, Love could be surrounded by most of the team’s top players.

“Helps a lot having those guys out there,” Love said. “Obviously, last week, it was the same situation as somebody had to step up in the receiver room having them out, and those guys did a great job of that. We’re confident with anybody that’s in there, that we’re going to go get the job done, but having those guys back it’s a very good feeling.”

However, part of what makes Adams so great is his relationship with Rodgers – and the opposite is true, too. They’ve got countless thousands of reps together. With a wink and a nod, they can make the winning adjustment. Rodgers knows exactly how Adams is going to run his routes. That comfort level won’t be there between Love and Adams. Adams skipped the three weeks of OTAs, so they had only the mandatory minicamp together. With Rodgers running the offense and Love the scout team on the practice field, there’s little chemistry between the two.

“Everybody knows it’s going to be different going into this week, but we’re going to make it as easy on him as possible,” Adams said. “Nobody’s hanging their head that 12’s not here because, at the end of the day, just like when I wasn't here, it’s the next-man-up mentality and the show’s got to go on. I know the wideouts have been in good spirits, keeping him high and keeping his mind right. It’s not always going to be great. You go from the best quarterback to play the game to anybody’s going to be a drop-off, for lack of better words. But I’m looking forward to seeing what he does, though. I can definitely tell that he’s tapped in and ready to play, so it’ll be fun to go out there and sling it around a little bit.”

Love had a “great” week of practice, LaFleur said, and has set himself up for success. Now, he’s just got to make it happen against the Chiefs, who are a disappointing 4-4 but still have 2018 MVP Patrick Mahomes at quarterback. Rodgers’ first tastes of game experience weren’t exactly rosy.

Love admitted he’ll be nervous.

“Obviously, there’s going to be some nerves there,” Love said. “There always is, walking out of the tunnel. Obviously, in an away game, too, the atmosphere is going to be rocking. But I have a lot of confidence in myself, a lot of confidence in this team, and those dudes are going to take care of me. Once we go out there on the field, it’s going to feel just like a normal game.”

