Darnold's Three Turnovers Lead to Loss to Patriots

CHARLOTTE, NC - The Carolina Panthers fell to the New England Patriots on Sunday evening by a 24-6 score. This loss drops the Panthers to 4-5 on the year.

The Panthers opened up the scoring early in the 2nd quarter after both teams were held scoreless in the 1st quarter. Brian Burns came up with a sack and a forced fumble which was recovered by Carolina's Frankie Luvu. Despite the terrific field position, the Panthers would settle for a Zane Gonzalez 39-yard field goal.

New England answered thanks to a very productive drive from running back Rhamondre Stevenson. It all started with a 41-yard reception on a wheel route that gave him a clear path once he blew past the initial tackler. He then picked up 21 yards on the ground over the next three plays, setting up a three-yard Damien Harris touchdown rush.

Carolina went three and out on the ensuing drive but got the ball back quickly after cornerback Stephon Gilmore reeled in an interception of Mac Jones. Once again, the Panthers started a drive in plus territory and failed to find the end zone. Christian McCaffrey moved the chains on a 10-yard scamper that he bounced out wide but that was the lone highlight of the drive. New England got pressure on Darnold back-to-back plays forcing a pair of throwaways. Gonzalez converted his second field goal of the afternoon, this time from 49 yards out.

Prior to the half, the Patriots pieced together a 10-play, 80-yard scoring drive to push the lead out to 14-6. Jones hit tight end, Hunter Henry, right at the goal line for a 7-yard touchdown pass.

Midway through the third quarter, the Panthers finally started to move the ball after a big 33-yard catch and run by running back Chuba Hubbard. A couple of plays later, Darnold found DJ Moore over the middle to move the sticks once again, putting the ball at the 22. However, the drive would come to an end when Darnold threw a pass high and behind Ian Thomas while scrambling left. JC Jackson picked the ball off returning it for an 88-yard touchdown.

Darnold's struggles continued on the next possession as Christian Barmore swatted a pass at the line of scrimmage one play prior to Darnold throwing his second interception of the day. The pass was thrown right to Jamie Collins Sr., giving New England a very short field to work with. Carolina's defense limited the damage, holding the Patriots to a 37-yard field goal by Nick Folk.

Just when things seemed as if it couldn't get worse, Darnold threw yet another interception. This time, he underthrew/forced a ball into the end zone intended for DJ Moore and JC Jackson came down with his second pick of the day. The play prior to the interception, Darnold had Robby Anderson wide open but decided to pull the ball down and run it for a short gain instead. As Darnold ran by, Anderson flung his arms up in the air. Once they came over to the sidelines after the interception, Anderson threw his helmet and yelled something in Darnold's direction voicing his frustration.

The Patriots brought in backup quarterback Brian Hoyer for the final possession before taking a knee to run the clock out.

The Panthers will hit the road for next week's game as they travel to Arizona to take on the Cardinals.

