Adam Schefter Apologizes for Initial Dalvin Cook Reporting

ESPN's Adam Schefter issued a statement on air regarding his initial reporting on the Dalvin Cook domestic abuse and extortion allegations, saying that "it’s a reminder to slow down."

The NFL insider reported at 7:15 p.m. ET on Tuesday night that Cook's agent, Zac Hiller, told him that the running back is the victim of domestic abuse and extortion, and tweeted out additional details about the alleged incident from Hiller at 8 p.m. ET.

Just 45 minutes later, the Star Tribune shared their breaking news story that Cook is facing a lawsuit from a former girlfriend alleging assault, battery and false imprisonment and included details from the complaint.

Over the next hour, Schefter shared statements from the Vikings and the league about the matter as well as a lengthy statement from Cook's attorney.

As Sports Illustrated's Jimmy Traina noted earlier Wednesday, Schefter did not share any information from Gracelyn Trimble’s side of this case until 9:52 p.m. ET when he tweeted an ESPN story that detailed both sides.

"In a case like this, it's important to reach out to all sides for information and comment," Schefter said Wednesday evening on SportsCenter, in part. "When I got the information the other night, I didn't do that, and I could've done a better job reaching out to the other people, especially on a story as sensitive and as significant as this."

The NFL released a statement to Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio on Wednesday about the allegations.

“The matter will be reviewed under the personal conduct policy,” NFL spokesperson Brian McCarthy told PFT. “We will continue to monitor developments, but there’s no change to his status as this is a civil complaint.”

