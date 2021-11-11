Skip to main content
November 11, 2021
LeBron James Welcomes Odell Beckham Jr. To Los Angeles After Rams News

Author:

On Thursday afternoon, the Rams agreed to terms with Odell Beckham Jr. on a one-year deal. The Rams managed to beat out the Packers in the sweepstakes for the All-Pro wide receiver. 

The Browns waived Beckham on Monday after the two sides mutually agreed to part ways. He officially cleared waivers on Tuesday, making him a free agent for the first time in his NFL career. 

Shortly after the Beckham news broke this afternoon, Lakers star LeBron James went on Twitter to welcome the Rams' newest wide receiver to Los Angeles. 

"Welcome to LA my brother @obj," James tweeted on Thursday. "It's GO TIME!"

James weighed in on Beckham's situation before he was released by the Browns. He responded to the video Beckham's father posted that highlighted numerous missed opportunity for completions between Baker Mayfield and Beckham. 

"OBJ will show again why he’s special," James tweeted last Tuesday. "WR1 #FreeOBJ."

James has already attended games at SoFi Stadium this NFL season. Next time he shows up, he should be able to see Beckham in action.

The Rams' next home game will take place on Dec. 5 against the Jaguars.

For more news on the Rams, head over to Rams Digest.

