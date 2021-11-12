Stafford on OBJ to Rams: 'Nothing Surprises Me Anymore'

As news that Odell Beckham Jr. finally picked his next home spread like wildfire across social media, quarterback Matthew Stafford gave an honest reaction about the new addition to the Rams wide receiver corps.

“Nothing really surprises me anymore, to tell you the truth,” Stafford said. “I know that this is an enticing city to play in. This is an enticing organization to come play for. We have a bunch of other great players on this team. … It’s exciting for other people to come in and play with those guys. I’m just happy to be apart of it.”

The official terms of Beckham Jr.'s contract with L.A. have not been disclosed, but NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that it will be a one-year deal.

The 29-year-old cleared waivers and became a free agent for the first time in his career, and would have been owed $7.25 million if he were picked up off waivers. The Chiefs, Packers, Seahawks, Patriots and Saints had all been previously reported to be Beckham Jr.'s top choices as he mulled his options.

So far this season, the wide receiver has tallied 17 receptions for 232 yards and no touchdowns. He'll join a talented wide receiver corps of Cooper Kupp, Robert Woods and Van Jefferson.

