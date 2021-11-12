Skip to main content
November 12, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

QB Matthew Stafford on Odell Beckham Jr. to Rams: 'Nothing Surprises Me Anymore'

Author:

As news that Odell Beckham Jr. finally picked his next home spread like wildfire across social media, quarterback Matthew Stafford gave an honest reaction about the new addition to the Rams wide receiver corps.

“Nothing really surprises me anymore, to tell you the truth,” Stafford said. “I know that this is an enticing city to play in. This is an enticing organization to come play for. We have a bunch of other great players on this team. … It’s exciting for other people to come in and play with those guys. I’m just happy to be apart of it.” 

The official terms of Beckham Jr.'s contract with L.A. have not been disclosed, but NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that it will be a one-year deal.

SI Recommends

The 29-year-old cleared waivers and became a free agent for the first time in his career, and would have been owed $7.25 million if he were picked up off waivers. The Chiefs, Packers, Seahawks, Patriots and Saints had all been previously reported to be Beckham Jr.'s top choices as he mulled his options.

So far this season, the wide receiver has tallied 17 receptions for 232 yards and no touchdowns. He'll join a talented wide receiver corps of Cooper Kupp, Robert Woods and Van Jefferson.

More NFL Coverage:

For more news on the Rams, head over to Ram Digest.

YOU MAY LIKE

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) warms up before the Detroit Lions game at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021.
NFL

Stafford on OBJ to Rams: 'Nothing Surprises Me Anymore'

The former Browns star joins a talented wide receiver corps of Cooper Kupp, Robert Woods and Van Jefferson.

d'ernest johnson
Play
Fantasy

Week 10 Rankings: Flex (RB/WR/TE)

D'Ernest Johnson has a great opportunity to flex his skills with the Browns' depleted at running back.

Miami Dolphins quarterback Jacoby Brissett (14) in action against Houston Texans during NFL game at Hard Rock Stadium Sunday in Miami Gardens.
NFL

Report: Brissett Starts, Tagovailoa As Backup Vs. Ravens

Tua's injury bout continues as he recovers from a fractured middle finger, but remains active.

Pittsburgh Steelers Pat Freiermuth
Play
Fantasy

Week 10 Rankings: Tight Ends

Pat Freiermuth has skyrocketed from high-potential rookie to TE1 in these Week 10 rankings.

Las Vegas Raiders Hunter Renfrow
Play
Fantasy

Week 10 Rankings: Wide Receivers

Hunter Renfrow climbs into the top-30 as the Raiders regroup at the wide receiver position.

christian-mccaffrey-panthers
Play
Fantasy

Week 10 Rankings: Running Backs

Christian McCaffrey is healthy and playing, but he isn't the top-ranked RB this week!

Dec 14, 2019; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Max Holloway (red gloves) fights Alexander Volkanovski (blue gloves) during UFC 245 at T-Mobile Arena.
Play
Betting

UFC Vegas 42 Betting Preview: Max Holloway vs. Yair Rodriguez

A future title shot is potentially on the line when Max Holloway faces Yair Rodriguez at UFC Vegas 42 in Rodriguez's return following a two-year suspension.

Russell Wilson
Play
Fantasy

Week 10 Rankings: Quarterbacks

Russell Wilson returns to the huddle for a tough matchup against the Packers.