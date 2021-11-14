Newton Scores Two TDs in First Two Plays Back With Panthers

Skip to main content
Player(s)
Cam Newton

Cam Newton Scores Two Touchdowns in First Two Plays With Panthers: 'I'm Back'

Author:

Cam Newton didn't waste any time in his return to the Panthers this Sunday. The longtime Carolina quarterback rushed for a touchdown and passed for another on his first two plays since re-signing with the team earlier this week.

P.J. Walker got the starting job this week against the Cardinals but Newton was inserted into the game when the offense was at the 2-yard line and he rushed it in for the touchdown. After the score, he removed his helmet and repeatedly screamed "I'm back," for which he was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct.

In the Panthers' second trip to the red zone, Newton was sent out again and this time found the end zone with his arm. He completed a two-yard pass to Robby Anderson.

The Panthers lead the Cardinals 20–0 in the second quarter. 

