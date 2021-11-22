It's been a turbulent season for Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield and this past Sunday it didn't get any easier. Home fans booed him during his lackluster performance in the 13–10 win over the Lions.

The Cleveland quarterback later said it didn't bother him.

“Those are probably the same fans who won’t be quiet on offense when we’re trying to operate,” Mayfield said. “So don’t really care.”

After the win, Mayfield left the stadium upset, according to cleveland.com. He also did not talk to media. He left the field without celebrating with teammates either. He addressed his demeanor of Sunday's game on Monday.

"My guys know that all I care about is winning," he said. "But I'm going to be frustrated if I do stuff to make it harder on us and I did yesterday. I'm never going to take winning for granted.

The 26-year-old was showered with boos at FirstEnergy Stadium after his second interception of the day. He finished the game with 176 passing yards, one touchdown and two picks. Mayfield's down year can be attributed to the growling list of injuries he continues to play through that include a torn labrum in his shoulder, bone bruise on his knee and a bruised heel.

He's thrown for just 10 touchdowns in 11 appearances this season as he continues to fight through the pain.

More NFL Coverage:

For more Browns news, head over to Browns Digest.