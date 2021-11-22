Skip to main content
November 22, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:
Player(s)
Baker Mayfield

Baker Mayfield on Fans Booing Him: 'Don't Really Care'

Author:

It's been a turbulent season for Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield and this past Sunday it didn't get any easier. Home fans booed him during his lackluster performance in the 13–10 win over the Lions. 

The Cleveland quarterback later said it didn't bother him. 

“Those are probably the same fans who won’t be quiet on offense when we’re trying to operate,” Mayfield said. “So don’t really care.”

After the win, Mayfield left the stadium upset, according to cleveland.com. He also did not talk to media. He left the field without celebrating with teammates either. He addressed his demeanor of Sunday's game on Monday. 

SI Recommends

"My guys know that all I care about is winning," he said. "But I'm going to be frustrated if I do stuff to make it harder on us and I did yesterday. I'm never going to take winning for granted. 

The 26-year-old was showered with boos at FirstEnergy Stadium after his second interception of the day. He finished the game with 176 passing yards, one touchdown and two picks. Mayfield's down year can be attributed to the growling list of injuries he continues to play through that include a torn labrum in his shoulder, bone bruise on his knee and a bruised heel. 

He's thrown for just 10 touchdowns in 11 appearances this season as he continues to fight through the pain. 

More NFL Coverage: 

For more Browns news, head over to Browns Digest

YOU MAY LIKE

The eight teams still competing for a College Football Playoff spot
College Football

The Eight Teams That Can Still Win the National Title

Five control their own destiny and three more will need help. Plus, potential tinfoil-hat considerations.

mel-tucker2
College Football

Mel Tucker Was Honest With Michigan State Fans After Big Loss

Spartans coach Mel Tucker took to Twitter after Michigan State's 56-7 loss to Ohio State this weekend.

LeBron James throws a football at an Ohio State game.
Extra Mustard

LeBron Trolled Draymond Over Ohio State-Michigan State

LeBron's Buckeyes absolutely crushed Green's Spartans, 56–7.

Nov 14, 2021; Landover, Maryland, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) on the bench against the Washington Football Team during the second half at FedExField.
Play
Betting

Betting Roundtable: Giants-Buccaneers Monday Night Football Best Bets

Tom Brady vs. the Giants is a great NFL rivalry. Our experts provide their best bets for Monday's clash in Tampa.

Bill Belichick shared one of his Thanksgiving favorites.
Extra Mustard

Bill Belichick Shares His Favorite Thanksgiving Side Dish

Take a guess at what it is.

Cameron Heyward on top of Justin Herbert.
NFL

Report: Heyward Will Not Be Suspended for Hit on Herbert

Heyward appeared to punch Herbert while he was on the ground, and it's reportedly being reviewed for a possible fine.

syndergaard-francesa
Play
Extra Mustard

Noah Syndergaard-Mike Francesa Twitter Beef Gets Personal

Mike Francesa mocks Noah Syndergaard; pitcher fires back at 'gas bag'

Dak Prescott celebrates during the Cowboys' Monday night victory over the Eagles
NFL

Dak Prescott Defends Amari Cooper Amid COVID-19 Absence

Dallas could be without Cooper and Lamb on Thanksgiving Day.