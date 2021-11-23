Skip to main content
November 23, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Report: Taysom Hill Must Throw 224 Passes in a Season to Be Paid as Quarterback

Author:

Taysom Hill is one of the most unique players in the NFL and now he is getting a contract to match. The Saints have not used Hill as their starting quarterback this year as they previously did last season when Drew Brees retired. If that changes over the next few years, Hill could cash in.

On Monday, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that Hill signed a four-year deal worth a base of $40 million, with $22.5 million guaranteed. However, if Hill ascends to the starting quarterback role for the franchise, that figure could move up to $95 million.

Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk has more on how that incentive will be decided. For Hill to be treated as a starting quarterback by the terms of his deal, he has to throw 224 passes in a given season, Florio reports. That equals just over 13 per game based on the 17 game schedule.

"The number comes from the labor deal; it’s the minimum pass-attempt threshold for incentives," Florio says. "For incentives in playoff games, the quarterback trigger is 10 passes per game."

That may be a difficult benchmark for Hill to hit, especially if this season is any indication.

SI Recommends

Hill lost the starting quarterback battle to Jameis Winston in the preseason, going back to his hybrid H-back role for the most part. Even now, with Winston out for the season, Sean Payton has tabbed Trevor Siemian and not Hill to run the offense. 

On the season, Hill is 7 of 8 for 56 yards and an interception. He set a career-high for pass attempts in 2020, when he spent part of the year as the team's true starter, completing 88 of 121 throws. If he can get back into that role, the 224 pass attempts are very attainable.

From Weeks 10–13, Hill attempted an average of 28.5 passes per game with Brees out, which was more than double what he would need on a per-game average over a full season. 

Outside of those four games, he has not attempted more than three passes in any game.

More NFL Coverage:

For more news on the New Orleans Saints, head over to Saints News Network.

YOU MAY LIKE

Daniel Jones is sacked by a Buccaneers defender
Extra Mustard

This One Play Sums Up the Giants’ Offensive Ineptitude

No wonder Joe Judge hinted at Jason Garrett’s dismissal after the game.

Michael Strahan
NFL

Giants Legend Michael Strahan to Fly to Space on Blue Origin's Dec. Flight

Michael Strahan is headed to space next month.

Top NBA draft prospects Chet Holmgren, Paolo Banchero and Jabari Smith Jr.
NBA

NBA Mock Draft: Banchero, Smith and Holmgren In the Mix For No. 1

The top-three conversation is heating up with college basketball in full swing. Here's our first look at how the 2022 draft could play out.

Dec 12, 2020; West Point, New York, USA; The Army Black Knights and Navy Midshipmen face off at the line of scrimmage during the first half of the Army-Navy game at Michie Stadium.
Play
Betting

My Favorite Bet: The Under in Service Academy Football Games

Analyzing why betting the under is a great and profitable wager when the service academies face off on the gridiron.

Giants offensive coordinator Jason Garrett looks at his play sheet with head coach Joe Judge in the background
Play
NFL

7 Things to Know After Week 11: Changes Are Coming for the Giants

Plus, the MVP race heats up, few answers with Baker Mayfield, Chris Jones in the right spot, the steal of 2021’s first round, and more!

Drew Timme (left) and Chet Holmgren
College Basketball

College Hoops Needs Its Showcase Games at Showcase Times

The late tip-off for Gonzaga-UCLA continues an unfortunate trend for the sport’s early marquee showings.

Bryce Young Alabama QB
Play
Betting

College Football Week 13 Best Bets: Composite Ratings Picks The Winners

It's rivalry week and the Composite is back to help find value for college football bettors.

dCOVdirttrack_HZ (1)
Racing

Dustin Sprouse Is an Openly Gay Dirt Track Racer. His Life Is Complicated.

He has many fans who love him, some who don’t, a Capitol-storming crew member and a sponsor problem.