November 30, 2021
Updated:
Original:

Cowboys WR Amari Cooper 'Still Not Feeling the Best,' Coach Mike McCarthy Says

Author:

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said Tuesday morning that wide receiver Amari Cooper is "still not feeling the best" after recently testing positive for COVID-19.

Cooper has missed each of the Cowboys' past two games. 

McCarthy, who himself tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, said it was still "to be determined" whether Cooper would be back at practice this week. Quarterback Dak Prescott said Cooper was in the building but did not practice with the team.

On an appearance on 105.3 The Fan on Tuesday, team owner Jerry Jones said that the Cowboys are "are either totally vaccinated through natural— having gotten it—or vaccinated."

Over the past 12 days, six Cowboys have been placed in COVID-19 protocol, including Cooper.

Jones said of Cooper, "He's in all of the preparations other than (Monday's practice) but he'll step that up today and we are fully expecting him to be ready by game time."

Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, who tested positive for COVID-19 in the preseason and subsequently missed an exhibition game, will serve as the team's interim coach on Thursday. 

Quinn served as Atlanta's head coach for parts of six seasons from 2015–2020.

Cooper's return would boost a Dallas offense that was without its top two receivers in last week's loss to the Raiders. On the season, he has 44 catches for 583 yards and five touchdowns.

The Cowboys will continue with virtual meetings on Tuesday and Wednesday before flying to New Orleans.

