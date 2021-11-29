Skip to main content
November 29, 2021
Report: Cowboys Coach Mike McCarthy Tests Positive for COVID-19

Author:

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy has tested positive for COVID-19, according to ESPN's Diana Russini and Adam Schefter.

It is not known if McCarthy is asymptomatic or symptomatic following his positive test. However, in July, he told reporters that he made a "conscious decision to get the vaccination."

The team confirmed Monday morning that McCarthy entered into the league's health and safety protocols. They added that McCarthy will not coach Thursday's game vs. the Saints. 

"McCarthy will continue to direct, and be involved in, all meetings and game preparations on a virtual basis for the remainder of the week, including Thursday's meetings in New Orleans," the team said in a statement. 

The report Monday comes as McCarthy said Sunday the Cowboys were going virtual with meetings ahead of Thursday's game with the Saints because of a rise in positive tests within the team. 

Right tackle Terence Steele was among the positive tests, McCarthy said Sunday. Offensive line coach Joe Philbin and assistant strength and conditioning coach Kendall Smith have also recently tested positive and won't travel to New Orleans. 

Per the Associated Press, strength and conditioning coordinator Harold Nash Jr., assistant offensive line coach Jeff Blasko and offensive assistant Scott Tolzien will also miss the Saints game. 

Wide receiver Amari Cooper tested positive for COVID-19 prior to the team's Week 10 game vs. the Chiefs. He missed that contest and last Thursday's game vs. the Raiders. His status for their upcoming Thursday game vs. the Saints is uncertain.

The Cowboys also dealt with a wave of positive COVID-19 cases in the preseason and early in the regular season, as Right guard Zack Martin and defensive end Randy Gregory each missed a game after positive test. Defensive coordinator Dan Quinn missed a preseason game due to a positive COVID-19 test.

McCarthy is not the first NFL head coach to miss a game this season due to COVID-19. Bears coach Matt Nagy tested positive for COVID-19 in late October and missed Chicago's contest vs. the 49ersCardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury tested positive ahead of his team's Week 6 game against the Browns and missed that contest.

The Cowboys enter Week 13 7–4 on the season and in first place in the NFC East. New Orleans is 5–6 and in third place in the NFC South. 

Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. ET.

