December 1, 2021
Texans' Justin Reid to Play Sunday After Week 12 Benching, Coach David Culley Says

Texans safety Justin Reid will play Sunday against the Colts after being a healthy scratch in Week 12 against the Jets, coach David Culley said Wednesday. 

Reid was inactive for the game for disciplinary reasons after he had a disagreement with Culley in a meeting last week, ESPN's Ryan Clark reported.

Culley said Monday that his interaction with Reid, "wasn't just a disagreement. It has something to do with our rules and our standards."

"We're moving forward," Culley said Wednesday. "Back to business as usual."

Reid said in a statement to Fox 26's Mark Berman on Sunday that, "I thought the meeting went amicably and then I came to practice Friday and after practice was done [coach David Culley] called me into his office and said he benched me for disciplinary reasons. It is what it is. I'm shocked that it happened and I'm just gonna root for the guys out there and just keep cheering my teammates on."

He is one of the team's best defensive backs, having hauled in two interceptions this season. He also has a forced fumble and four passes defended this season

A third-round pick in the 2018 NFL draft, Reid is in the last year of his rookie contract.

The Jets went on to defeat the Texans on Sunday, 21–14. 

Kickoff for Sunday's game vs. Indianapolis is set for 1 p.m. ET.

• Texans Daily: Grading Tytus Howard: ‘I Can Be Great’ at Both Spots, Says Texans O-Lineman

For more coverage of the Texans, visit Texans Digest

